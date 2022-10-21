Film Festival in Portugal with cheaper tickets returns in November – News

The Festa do Cinema is back, with cheaper tickets for all the movies being shown and in almost all cinemas in Portugal.

After the suspension in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, the sixth edition will take place between November 7th and 9th, Monday to Wednesday.

In cinemas from north to south and in the Madeira and Azores archipelagos, tickets will be three euros for all films and sessions, except for the “premium” format, such as Imax and Screen X.

In the room will be, for example, titles like “Black Adam”, with Dwayne Johnson and Pierce Brosnan; “Amsterdam” with Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington; the documentary “Cesária Évora”; the animation “The Crocodile Friend”; “Triangle of Sadness”, winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival; “Halloween: The Finale” with Jamie Lee Curtis; and “Submission”, with Iolanda Laranjeiro, Maria João Abreu and João Catarré.

This will also be an opportunity not to miss films that have been in theaters for a longer time, but which continue to enjoy great public success, such as “Ticket to Paradise”, with George Clooney and Julia Roberts; the terror of “Smile”; and the epic “The Woman King” with Viola Davis.

The Film Festival kicked off in 2015 with the aim of “promoting the public’s involvement with the cultural act of in-room cinematic assistance”.

In 2022, the initiative promoted by APEC (Portuguese Association of Cinematographic Companies) with the support of national exhibitors seeks to “make the Portuguese public return to the big screen and provide them with a set of experiences that only the Seventh Art allows”, highlights the statement. official.