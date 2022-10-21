Film Schedule from October 15th to 21st

|reproduction
Check out the movie schedule Globe from the 15th to the 21st of October.
Saturday, 10/15/2022
owl I
The Shadowless Man
Original Title: Hollow Man
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2000
Director: Paul Verhoeven
Cast: Kevin Bacon, Elisabeth Shue, Josh Brolin, Kim Dickens, William Devane, Greg Grunberg.
Class: Science Fiction
Scientists discover the secret of invisibility. The group leader ignores the risks and decides to test the dangerous experiment on himself.
Saturday Session
Back to the future
Original Title: Back To The Future
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1985
Director: Robert Zemeckis
Cast: Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd, Crispin Glover, Michael J. Fox, Thomas Wilson, Wells Claudia
Class: Science Fiction
Marty McFly accidentally travels in a time machine. In the 1950s, he sees his parents who have not yet fallen in love and must act like Cupid and return.
supercine
dead does not speak
Original Title: Dead Doesn’t Speak
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Dennison Ramalho
Cast: Daniel De Oliveira, Bianca Comparato, Marco Ricca, Fabíula Nascimento
Class: Terror
Stênio has the gift of communicating with the dead. But when these conversations reveal secrets about his life, he activates a curse that is dangerous for everyone.
owl I
Bus 657 hijacking
Original Title: Bus 657
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Scott Mann
Cast: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Robert De Niro, Dave Bautista, Kate Bosworth, Summer Altice, Rosie Fellner
Class: Action
Desperate for not being able to pay for his daughter’s treatment, a man teams up with a colleague to rob the casino where they work. But the situation is out of control.
Sunday, 10/16/2022
owl II
annie
Original Title: Annie
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2014
Director: Will Gluck
Cast: Jamie Foxx, David Zayas, Bobby Cannavale, Cameron Diaz, Quvenzhane Wallis, Dorian Missick
Class: Musical comedy
The life of the young orphan Annie changes when she spends a few days in a politician’s mansion, where she befriends the officials and ends up being used for electoral purposes.
Maximum temperature
Fast and furious 6
Original Title: Fast & Furious 6
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2013
Director: Justin Lin
Cast: Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster
Class: Action
Hobbs asks Dom to assemble an elite group in London and apprehend an organization of mercenaries, whose mentor is supported by Letty, Dom’s old girlfriend.
Major Sunday
blood inheritance
Original Title: Blood Father
Country of Origin: French
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Jean-Francois Richet
Cast: Mel Gibson; Diego Luna; William H Macy; Thomas Mann; Erin Moriarty; Michael Parks
Class: Suspense
An ex-con is reunited with his rebellious 16-year-old daughter, from whom he was estranged, to protect her from drug dealers who are trying to kill her.
movie theater
The other face
Original Title: Face Off (aka: Face/Off)
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1997
Director: John Woo
Cast: Joan Allen; Nicolas Cage; Gina Gershon; Alessandro Nivola; dominique
Swain; John Travolta
Class: Action
FBI agent swaps faces with a terrorist to avenge his son’s death. But everything turns into a big nightmare and he has to fight for his life and that of his family.
Monday, 10/17/2022
Afternoon session
The Return of the Almighty
Original Title: Even Almighty
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2007
Director: Tom Shadyac
Cast: Graham Phillips;Jimmy Bennett;John Goodman;Johnny Simmons;Jonah Hill;Lauren Graham;Morgan Freeman;Wanda Sykes
Class: Comedy
Evan moves in with his family and starts to receive strange orders. He meets with God, who gives him the mission to build an ark.
Hot screen
Parasite
Original Title: Parasite
Country of Origin: South Korean
Year of Production: 2019
Director: Bong Joon-Ho;Joon-Ho Bong
Cast: Choi Woo-Sik;Jang Hye-Jin;Jo Yeo-Jeong;Park So-Dam;Song Kang-Ho
Class: Drama, social issues
Ki-Taek starts teaching English to a girl from a wealthy family. Her family hatches a plan to infiltrate the bourgeois family as well, one by one.
Tuesday, 10/18/2022
Afternoon session
A Love at the Height
Original Title: Up For Love
Country of Origin: French
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Laurent Tirard
Cast: Françoise-Domi Blim; Francoise-Domi Blim; Cesar Domboy; Jean
Dujardin; Virginie Efira; Cedric Kahn
Class: Romantic comedy
Diane falls in love with Alexandre, a 1.36m man, but is not ready
to deal with the prejudice of dating such a short man.
Wednesday, 10/19/2022
Afternoon session
Suddenly father
Original Title: Delivery Man
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2014
Director: Ken Scott
Cast: Vince Vaughn, Chris Pratt, Cobie Smulders, Andrzej Blumenfeld, Simon
Delaney, Bobby Moynihan
Class: Comedy
David discovers that he has fathered 533 children through sperm donation. His problems begin when these grown-up children want to meet him.
Thursday, 10/20/2022
Afternoon session
An Adventure and So Much
Original Title: The Stray
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Mitch Davis
Cast: Brennin Williams; Connor Corum; Eliza Brown; Michael Cassidy; Sarah Lancaster
Class: Adventure
The mutt Pluto suddenly appears and changes the lives of the Davis family, who are facing hard times. Pluto is not just a dog, he is a guardian angel.
Friday, 10/21/2022
to be programmed