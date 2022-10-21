Film Schedule from October 15th to 21st

reproduction

Check out the movie schedule Globe from the 15th to the 21st of October.

Saturday, 10/15/2022

owl I

The Shadowless Man

Original Title: Hollow Man

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2000

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Cast: Kevin Bacon, Elisabeth Shue, Josh Brolin, Kim Dickens, William Devane, Greg Grunberg.

Class: Science Fiction

Scientists discover the secret of invisibility. The group leader ignores the risks and decides to test the dangerous experiment on himself.

Saturday Session

Back to the future

Original Title: Back To The Future

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1985

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Cast: Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd, Crispin Glover, Michael J. Fox, Thomas Wilson, Wells Claudia

Class: Science Fiction

Marty McFly accidentally travels in a time machine. In the 1950s, he sees his parents who have not yet fallen in love and must act like Cupid and return.

supercine

dead does not speak

Original Title: Dead Doesn’t Speak

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Dennison Ramalho

Cast: Daniel De Oliveira, Bianca Comparato, Marco Ricca, Fabíula Nascimento

Class: Terror

Stênio has the gift of communicating with the dead. But when these conversations reveal secrets about his life, he activates a curse that is dangerous for everyone.

owl I

Bus 657 hijacking

Original Title: Bus 657

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Scott Mann

Cast: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Robert De Niro, Dave Bautista, Kate Bosworth, Summer Altice, Rosie Fellner

Class: Action

Desperate for not being able to pay for his daughter’s treatment, a man teams up with a colleague to rob the casino where they work. But the situation is out of control.

Sunday, 10/16/2022

owl II

annie

Original Title: Annie

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2014

Director: Will Gluck

Cast: Jamie Foxx, David Zayas, Bobby Cannavale, Cameron Diaz, Quvenzhane Wallis, Dorian Missick

Class: Musical comedy

The life of the young orphan Annie changes when she spends a few days in a politician’s mansion, where she befriends the officials and ends up being used for electoral purposes.

Maximum temperature

Fast and furious 6

Original Title: Fast & Furious 6

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Justin Lin

Cast: Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster

Class: Action

Hobbs asks Dom to assemble an elite group in London and apprehend an organization of mercenaries, whose mentor is supported by Letty, Dom’s old girlfriend.

Major Sunday

blood inheritance

Original Title: Blood Father

Country of Origin: French

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Jean-Francois Richet

Cast: Mel Gibson; Diego Luna; William H Macy; Thomas Mann; Erin Moriarty; Michael Parks

Class: Suspense

An ex-con is reunited with his rebellious 16-year-old daughter, from whom he was estranged, to protect her from drug dealers who are trying to kill her.

movie theater

The other face

Original Title: Face Off (aka: Face/Off)

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1997

Director: John Woo

Cast: Joan Allen; Nicolas Cage; Gina Gershon; Alessandro Nivola; dominique

Swain; John Travolta

Class: Action

FBI agent swaps faces with a terrorist to avenge his son’s death. But everything turns into a big nightmare and he has to fight for his life and that of his family.

Monday, 10/17/2022

Afternoon session

The Return of the Almighty

Original Title: Even Almighty

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2007

Director: Tom Shadyac

Cast: Graham Phillips;Jimmy Bennett;John Goodman;Johnny Simmons;Jonah Hill;Lauren Graham;Morgan Freeman;Wanda Sykes

Class: Comedy

Evan moves in with his family and starts to receive strange orders. He meets with God, who gives him the mission to build an ark.

Hot screen

Parasite

Original Title: Parasite

Country of Origin: South Korean

Year of Production: 2019

Director: Bong Joon-Ho;Joon-Ho Bong

Cast: Choi Woo-Sik;Jang Hye-Jin;Jo Yeo-Jeong;Park So-Dam;Song Kang-Ho

Class: Drama, social issues

Ki-Taek starts teaching English to a girl from a wealthy family. Her family hatches a plan to infiltrate the bourgeois family as well, one by one.

Tuesday, 10/18/2022

Afternoon session

A Love at the Height

Original Title: Up For Love

Country of Origin: French

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Laurent Tirard

Cast: Françoise-Domi Blim; Francoise-Domi Blim; Cesar Domboy; Jean

Dujardin; Virginie Efira; Cedric Kahn

Class: Romantic comedy

Diane falls in love with Alexandre, a 1.36m man, but is not ready

to deal with the prejudice of dating such a short man.

Wednesday, 10/19/2022

Afternoon session

Suddenly father

Original Title: Delivery Man

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2014

Director: Ken Scott

Cast: Vince Vaughn, Chris Pratt, Cobie Smulders, Andrzej Blumenfeld, Simon

Delaney, Bobby Moynihan

Class: Comedy

David discovers that he has fathered 533 children through sperm donation. His problems begin when these grown-up children want to meet him.

Thursday, 10/20/2022

Afternoon session

An Adventure and So Much

Original Title: The Stray

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Mitch Davis

Cast: Brennin Williams; Connor Corum; Eliza Brown; Michael Cassidy; Sarah Lancaster

Class: Adventure

The mutt Pluto suddenly appears and changes the lives of the Davis family, who are facing hard times. Pluto is not just a dog, he is a guardian angel.

Friday, 10/21/2022

