find out how it works and how to apply

5G is the evolution of the current fourth generation mobile network. Thus, the new generation proves to be more powerful and faster than its previous version, in addition to causing less impact on the environment. The 5G network was developed to be able to accommodate the volume of information that smartphones have changed daily due to the advancement of technology. So, what the new version promises is a faster and more efficient mobile network when transferring data. In addition, he has already arrived in Brazil and, due to this, Brazilians are having to change their satellite dish.

Therefore, check below who is entitled to the Satellite TV KIT.

Government offers free satellite TV KIT

5G has already arrived in most Brazilian capitals and will soon be available in all cities. With this, it is necessary for citizens to change their satellite dishes, as the old ones will no longer work due to the absence of new technology. In this way, the Federal Government is making a satellite TV Kit available completely free of charge for some families. Thus, those who have the right are families in a situation of socioeconomic vulnerability. To get the equipment, it is necessary, therefore, to fulfill some requirements and contact Siga Antenado.

Still, the antennas need to be changed, because for them to work they need to be aligned with 5G to support the connection speed, and the new generation of mobile networks can also guarantee a more satisfying experience for users. As a result, families registered in the Cadastro Único may be entitled to a free satellite dish so that they can enjoy the benefits of the new technology.

Who can be part of the Single Registry?

The Single Registry is a program for the government to have access to low-income Brazilian families and, with that, to distribute social assistance programs. So, to be part of the program, families must fit into poverty or extreme poverty. For this, each member of the family nucleus must have a per capita income between R$105 and R$210.

Enrolling in CadÚnico is also very simple, just pre-register through the platform’s website or application and fill in the information that is requested. After that, you will need to go to a CRAS in your municipality to complete the registration.

How to order the Satellite Dish Kit?

As previously mentioned, 5G is already available in some Brazilian capitals, such as Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Porto Alegre, João Pessoa, Goiânia, Salvador, Vitória, Florianópolis, Belo Horizonte, Palmas and Curitiba. As a result, the demand for satellite dishes to be replaced becomes even greater.

In this way, new devices provided by the government can be requested through the Siga Antenado channel through the website (sigaantenado.com.br) or from the telephone 0800 729 2404.

