Find out how much you’ll pay to share Netflix passwords from 2023

Netflix’s free password sharing times are numbered. According to the platform, from the beginning of 2023 an extra fee will be charged per month for subscribers who share their account with third parties who are not within the same household. The news was officially announced during a quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, 18.

The idea of ​​the service is to repress the platform’s subscribers from sharing passwords and accounts with “non-paying” third parties, and it will charge between R$15 and R$21 per month for each additional profile that appears on the “Who is attending?”.

The idea came up in April of this year, after Netflix showed poor results in the first quarter, due to the drop in the number of subscribers. Since then, it has been looking for strategies to recover new customers. The share rate is one of them, as is the Basic Plan with ad, which will launch in early November.

“We have achieved a thoughtful approach to monetizing account sharing and will begin implementing it more broadly in early 2023,” announced Netflix.

According to the company, consumers were heard about the change. “After listening to consumer feedback, we will offer users the ability to more easily manage their devices and create sub-accounts if they want to pay family or friends.” they said.

While Netflix instructs users not to share their passwords with people outside their homes, sharing passwords and accounts has reportedly cost more than R$31 billion a year in the company’s revenue because of the practice. That is, they are potential customers that the platform loses.

There is still no stipulated amount of how much will be charged for additional users. But considering the scheme being applied in Latin America, holders are paying between 3 and 4 dollars extra for “second residence”.

However, the company stated that the cost of each additional user will vary based on the initial price of the account. That is, subscribers to cheaper plans, such as Basic, will pay less.