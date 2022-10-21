Find out who is actress Elle Fanning

Actress Elle Fanning was announced by Hideo Kojima on Twitter as the star of his upcoming game on October 7, 2022. But who is Elle? Mary Elle Fanning was born on the 9th of April 1998 and is 24 years old. She was born in Conyers, Georgia, United States. She started as a child actress in 2001 and starred in important films in the entertainment market, such as Super 8 (2011), by JJ Abrams, and Maleficent 1 (2014) and 2 (2019), playing Aurora.

Her international recognition came with Maleficent. A Disney production, this made the young actress a phenomenon in the industry. She also did The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008), playing the character Daisy at age seven. She also had appearances in series such as House and Law and Order.

In the year 2016, she graduated from high school from Campbell Hall School, a private school located in the Studio City region of Los Angeles city; and one of his schoolmates and also from graduation was fellow actress Ariel Winter. At that same school, she also studied her sister Dakota Fanning. In the same year, Elle stated that she had chosen to put going to college on hold in order to fully focus on her acting career.

