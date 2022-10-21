Flamengo raises more than BRL 100 million with Copa do Brasil

In addition to the award for the title, Rubro-Negro also wins with box office

Champion of the 2022 Copa do Brasil, Flamengo also leaves the competition with a spot in the 2023 Libertadores group stage, in addition to a lot of cash, important to strengthen the team next season. Between awards and box office, Mais Querido managed to obtain R$101,502,466.00 million.

Of this amount, R$ 76.8 million went to awards alone. The title earned BRL 60 million, while BRL 16.8 million was raised for reaching the final. The rest, therefore, was collected at the box office. The numbers were first raised by the GE Spy Statistician. Second place went to runner-up Corinthians, who raised R$ 56,215,254.00. São Paulo, who fell in the semifinals, to Mengão himself, closed the top 3, with R$ 32,159,515.00.

Earn money with Flamengo wins

After the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo now focuses on another final, that of Libertadores, against Athletico-PR. The decision will be made on the 29th, in a single game, at the Estadio Monumental Romero Isidro Carbo, in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil. The winner will pocket 16 million dollars (about R$ 83 million at the current price).

While the Libertadores final does not arrive, Flamengo has two commitments for the Brazilian Championship, the first being this Saturday (22), against América-MG, at Arena Independência. The ball will roll at 19:00 (Brasília time), for the 33rd round of the competition. Coluna do Fla, as always, will broadcast the most red-black broadcast on the internet, with narration by the star Rafa Penido. Three days later (25), Mais Querido welcomes Santos, in the last commitment in front of the crowd before the big decision.