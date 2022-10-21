Flamengo updates Daniel Cabral’s situation after surgery and gives him up to a year to return

Daniel Cabral’s recovery period for his return to the pitch is 10 to 12 months

O Flamengo released a statement this Friday (21) informing that the midfielder surgery Daniel Cabral was successful in correcting the anterior cruciate ligament and posterolateral corner of the right knee.

According to the official note released by the red-blackthe 20-year-old player is expected to be discharged from hospital this Saturday (22) and the recovery period is 10 to 12 months.

See Flamengo’s statement below:

Athlete Daniel Cabral underwent surgery this Friday (21) to repair injuries to the anterior cruciate ligament, medial collateral and posterolateral corner of the right knee.

Hospital discharge is scheduled for tomorrow and the recovery period is estimated between 10 and 12 months.

The injury came in the 1-0 win over Atlético-MG fur Brazilian championship last October 15th. Daniel Cabral, who came on during the match, was on the field just a few minutes until he was injured and left the pitch on a stretcher after twisting his knee alone.

