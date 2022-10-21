Flamengo vs Athletico: Argentinian referee will be responsible for commanding the Libertadores final | liberators

Conmebol announced that Argentine Patricio Loustau will be the referee responsible for commanding the Libertadores final, Saturday, October 29, between Flamengo and Athletico, in Guayaquil. He will be assisted by his compatriots Diego Bonfá and Ezequiel Brailovsky. VAR is also Argentine: Mauro Vigliano.

1 of 4 Patricio Loustau follows Arrascaeta’s play in Corinthians vs Flamengo — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo Patricio Loustau follows Arrascaeta’s play in Corinthians vs Flamengo — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

Loustau worked in the match Corinthians x Flamengo, in São Paulo, won by the red-blacks by 2 to 0. In total, he was present in nine matches of the current edition of Libertadores. He gave 51 yellows—average of 5.6 per game—and two reds. He also refereed an Athletico game, the 2-0 victory over Libertad, in the Arena, for the group stage.

The experienced referee is 47 years old, carries the FIFA badge and has many stories – and controversies – to tell in South American football. In his country, he collects complaints from top clubs such as River Plate and Boca Juniors.

Lostau, who is the son of a famous referee in Argentina, Juan Carlos Loustau, already has a Libertadores final on his resume: the 2020 final, at Maracanã, in which Palmeiras beat Santos.

2 of 4 Patricio Loustau — Photo: Juan Mabromata/AFP Patricio Loustau — Photo: Juan Mabromata/AFP

Gabigol’s expulsion and victory over Grêmio

Patrício Loustau also has a history with Flamengo. In the victorious red-black campaign in 2019, he commanded three matches. First, the 1-0 defeat to Peñarol at Maracanã, in which he sent off Gabigol after a tough tackle on the opponent.

3 of 4 Gabigol is sent off after tough entry in Flamengo vs Peñarol – Photo: André Durão Gabigol is sent off after tough entry in Flamengo vs Peñarol – Photo: André Durão

In the quarterfinals, against Internacional, he was the referee in the 1-1 draw in Beira-Rio. In the semifinal, at Maracanã, he saw Flamengo thrashing Grêmio 5-0 up close.

In addition to club competitions, such as the Libertadores and Sudamericana, Loustau has experience with national teams. Vidal, Flamengo’s reinforcement, knows him well. In the 2021 Copa América semifinal, the Argentine referee was responsible for commanding the game between Brazil and Chile. After the Brazilian victory by 1 to 0, Vidal complained.

“When you have a referee who won’t let you play, who stops the game for time and thinks he’s the master of the show, it’s very difficult,” he said at the time.

Flamengo and Corinthians face each other this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, in São Paulo.

