Flamengo’s schedule until the Libertadores final

after the Brazil Cup title and the due celebrationsthe team of Flamengo Back to work this Friday. The re-presentation of the group scheduled for 16:30, at Ninho do Urubu. With the end of Liberators on the red-black horizon, all decisions will be taken with a view to the game against Athletico, in Guayaquil, on the 29th.

+ ‘Dad’ David Luiz encourages Rodinei to be more professional at Fla

Before the final of the continental competition, Flamengo has two commitments for the Brazilian championship: América-MG, this Saturday, in Belo Horizonte, and Santos, next Tuesday, in Rio de Janeiro. Dorival Júnior will define the team this Friday, but the tendency is that the main names will not travel to face Coelho. Some of them will even be reassessed by the medical department, such as midfielders Arturo Vidal and Thiago Maia.

Against Santos, it is not yet known what the coach’s strategy will be. The fact is that, at least in one of the games, Flamengo will enter the “Brasileirão team”, as has been done with the coach for months.

The schedule is not yet closed, but there is the possibility of repeating what was done two weeks ago, when Dorival traveled to Cuiabá only on the day of the game, after commanding training at the CT, “winning” another activity with the starting lineup this Saturday, and returning to work on Sunday, at Ninho do Urubu.

With the re-presentation of the technical commission and players this Friday, after the barbecue to celebrate the title of the Copa do Brasil on Thursday, the football department should hit the hammer on the schedule aiming at the decision of Libertadores, against Athletico.

THE FLAMENGO AGENDA UNTIL OCTOBER 29*:

October 22, Saturday – Brazilian Championship

América-MG vs Flamengo, at Independência, in Belo Horizonte

October 23, Sunday

​Re-performance and training at Ninho do Urubu

October 24th, Monday

Training at the Vulture’s Nest

October 25, Tuesday – Brazilian Championship

Flamengo vs Santos, at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro

​

October 26, Wednesday – Travel

Arrival in Guayaquil scheduled for 13:00 (15:00 GMT)

27th of October, Thursday

​Training at George Capwell, CT do Emelec



October 28, Friday

Training and recognition of the Monumental de Guayaquil​

​

October 29, Saturday – Libertadores

​Flamengo vs Athletico, at the Monumental de Guayaquil, Ecuador

* Club schedule may change​