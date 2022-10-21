Floppy disks popular in the 90s are still sold in US stores | Technology

The floppy disk, a relic of the 90s for storing data, still resists. A 73-year-old American who works in this field says he sells about 500 devices a day and reports that the business is expanding.

Tom Persky, who lives in California, is in charge of the “Floppy disk” store. The company works with the recycling of floppy disks, which are then sold to those who still depend on this technology.

In an interview with Reuters, Persky says the equipment is still used in the embroidery and airline industries. “If you built a plane 20 or 30 years ago or even 40 years ago, you would use a floppy disk to get information in and out of some of that plane’s avionics,” she says.

“Floppy disks are very reliable, very stable. Plus they have the added feature of not being very hackable,” says Persky.

He says that, in the 90s, he worked with software development for a company that duplicated the system on floppy disks. After being disconnected, he started to invest in the equipment and says he is passionate about it.

Floppy disks were created in the late 1960s and, more than three decades later, have fallen out of favor in favor of more efficient data storage solutions.