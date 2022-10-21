For user convenience, Microsoft will release its own CCleaner – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Microsoft is working on an application called PC Manager. With it, users will be able to boost their computer’s performance through features such as storage management and machine state checks. Planned for Windows 10 onwards, the novelty does not yet have a date to be released to users.

Offering many of the same features as CCleaner, Microsoft’s PC Manager has entered an open beta phase in the Chinese market. It is possible to check its resources and download the installer directly from the American company’s page, but remember that the site is in the language of the Asian country, in case you don’t use some kind of translator.

Its qualities include cleaning the system, managing files and detecting computer abnormalities. In addition, it is possible to scan the machine for viruses using the Windows Defender program, which is included in the app. Finally, there’s the ability to quickly end tasks and still control which applications start with Windows.

One of the highlights goes to a browser protection section. Thus, the user can define which browser he wants to have as a default, simplifying the steps that currently exist.

Even though it is not a huge revolution among the alternatives available today, this novelty may be what many people are looking for.

App is not required, but it can help

Similar to CCleaner, PC Manager is not necessarily essential for the user. The app offers several interesting options to check and manage the computer’s state, but practically everything can be found individually in Windows.

And that’s where things can get more attractive.

The focus of this type of application is specifically on the convenience of having as many options as possible in one place. This shortcut simplifies the day-to-day and the constant performance tests within Windows. Just the ease is already a positive point in this regard.

Be that as it may, it seems that Microsoft is planning to release the novelty soon on its own store.

