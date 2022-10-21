For user convenience, Microsoft will release its own CCleaner – Tecnoblog

Microsoft is working on an application called PC Manager. With it, users will be able to boost their computer’s performance through features such as storage management and machine state checks. Planned for Windows 10 onwards, the novelty does not yet have a date to be released to users.

