Forget ‘Black Adam’: Here Are The 10 Best Dwayne Johnson Movies – 10/21/2022

“Have a good time!” Arnold Schwarzenegger almost bumped into Dwayne Johnson in the very first scenes of “Welcome to the Jungle”, 2003. But it was enough to drop the only piece of advice that fit at the moment.

Still called The Rock, the wrestling idol was then facing his second film as a protagonist. There was pressure in the industry for him to lead a new generation of action stars. Schwarza glued to the set to give him his blessing. “Have a good time.”

Two decades later, it’s safe to say that Johnson didn’t just enjoy himself. He planned a meticulous career, experimenting with popular genres, without demanding too much of his dramatic gifts, leaving more and more work in the hands of his undeniable charisma.

“Black Adam” is proof that Dwayne has reached a peak of thin air shared with very few of his peers. Today he leverages the project he wants, attracts cool people to his side, guarantees great results at the box office even in farm projects (“Baywatch”, it’s with you) and remains safe as one of the biggest stars of modern cinema.

It’s not all praise, of course. In his career, Dwayne has faced more bombs than he should have (“Doom”, “The Tooth Fairy”, “GI Joe Retaliation”), but he also ventured into ventures in which he earns points for daring (“Southland Tales”, “Be Cool”). In the end, he specialized in action movies that, if they don’t set the world on fire, don’t offend either (“Hercules”, “Earthquake”, “Skyscraper”).

The fun started in “The Mummy Returns”, which turned it into the most lame digital effect in history. The tip earned him his first starring role in “The Scorpion King,” a blunder that wasn’t much different from the blunders that tried to imitate Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Conan the Barbarian.”

Time, however, was generous. Dwayne Johnson soon got rid of the nickname The Rock, which had accompanied him in the wrestling era, and started experimenting with different films for different audiences. He was very happy, by the way, when he won over children’s audiences in silly and lovable movies like “Training Daddy”, “The Enchanted Mountain” and “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island”. Attract the kids, the adults follow!

Below are a dozen films in which Dwayne Johnson’s star shone brightly, consolidating his privileged position on Hollywood soil, All this and he’s still a nice guy: yesterday, out of nowhere, he replied to one of my tweets, precisely about the future of “Black Adam” in DC. brownie points!

THE RETURN OF THE MUMMY

(The Mummy Returns2001)

The show here is by Brendan Fraser, but director Stephen Sommers was clever in shaping the character of a legendary warrior for Dwayne. Is your digital version at the climax crude? Certainly. But by then he had already conquered his space.

WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

(The Rundown2003)

What would have been more of an inconsequential and fleeting adventure turned out to be a pretty decent adventure. The star is a bounty hunter who goes to the Amazon in search of his employer’s troubled son. Johnson and Seann William Scott make a beautiful duo, the action scenes are pretty decent and the result is above average.

THE OTHER GUYS

(The Other Guys2010)

More comfortable in his Hollywood position, Johnson plays an unbeatable supercop alongside his partner, Samuel L. Jackson. His work, however, is stymied by a pair of goofy cops (Will Ferrell and Marlk Wahlberg) who want to prove their worth to their peers. The safe direction is by Adam McKay (“The Anchorman”, “Vice”).

FAST & FURIOUS 5: OPERATION RIO

(fast 52011)

Dwayne burst into Vin Diesel’s series and helped reposition “Fast & Furious” from a crime drama about urban racing to the supersonic action movie, a mainstay of modern cinema. Vin has a hard time competing with Dawyne’s charisma, who saw his character sidelined in the following adventures until he got a spin off all of him (and Jason Statham): “Hobbs & Shaw”.

A SPY AND A HALF

(Central Intelligence2016)

Returning to comedy, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart prove to be a winning duo. The first is an obese ex-teen who shows up to his class’s tenth birthday party like a pile of muscle. Now a CIA agent, he must rely on his former tormentor, who has gone from athlete to skinny accountant, to foil an espionage plot.

MOANA – A SEA OF ADVENTURES

(moana2016)

Dwayne Johnson is very good at releasing his voice in this very cute Disney adventure that perfectly translated his natural charisma into his digital avatar. He is the demigod Maui, who guides the heroine on her journey across the sea to save her people by facing monsters and unraveling an ancient mystery. Since it’s a musical, there’s The Rock, version crooner!

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

(Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle2017)

There was a huge risk in reimagining a beloved Robin Williams movie like “Jumanji.” Director Jake Kasdan rose to the challenge and wove a jungle adventure in which four teenagers are drawn into an old video game, transforming into Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black. In addition to this “Jumanji” being much better than it had the right to be, it still generated an equally cool sequel.

RAMPAGE: TOTAL DESTRUCTION

(Rampage2018)

Among the generic action movies Johnson has tackled in recent years, “Rampage” is the most decent. The fantasy directed by Brad Peyton is inspired by a game of Arcadian from the 1980s, but that is irrelevant. What we have here is the star as a primatologist determined to save his friend George, a mountain gorilla who grows into monstrous dimensions after a genetic experiment goes awry. It makes sense? Not. But it’s cheap!

JUNGLE CRUISE

(Jungle Cruise2021)

There was hope that “Jungle Cruise” would replace “Pirates of the Caribbean” as the main series. live action in the Disney catalog. It didn’t get that far, but it didn’t need to. A charming period adventure, “Jungle Cruise” casts Dwayne as the captain of a boat navigating the bends of the Amazon River, “enlisted” by a British researcher (Emily Blunt) to discover a tree with magical properties in the middle of the jungle. To enjoy as a family!

DC SUPER LEAGUE PETS

(A.D League of the Super Pets2022)

You there, all worried about “Black Adam” when Dwayne Johnson just played a much cooler DC character! In this colorful, exciting and super fun animation, he lends his voice to Krypto, canine companion of a certain Superman, who needs to unite a team of unlikely pets to save, who knew, the Justice League itself! Superheroes, gang, are so much better when they don’t forget a child’s heartbeat!