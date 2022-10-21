Former director Edu Dracena says President Rueda vetoed Dorival

Former Santos football executive Edu Dracena stated that his priority to replace Fabio Carille was Dorival Júnior, currently at Flamengo. The coach would have been vetoed by President Andres Rueda in February this year.

Dracena also stated that he was an outcast in the hiring of Argentine coach Fabián Bustos. Bustos has already left, as well as Lisca and the current commander is Orlando Ribeiro.

“When Carille ended up leaving Santos, my first name was not Fabián Bustos. It was Dorival Júnior. I called him and I was confident, but the president [Andres Rueda] said that, as long as he is president of Santos, Dorival will not set foot in the club. I do not know the reason. From there, we created several names and we had Fabián Bustos and Renato Paiva”, said Edu Dracena, to Radio 365.

“We interviewed these two and I, as a technical part, analyzed and my name wasn’t Bustos, it was Paiva. But Santos has a Management Council. They voted for Bustos, because it’s cheaper. Not that he’s not a good coach, even It surprised me a lot on a day-to-day basis. He is hardworking, but all coaches are stubborn and sometimes it’s to do the simple. I said that Brazilian football is different, but I never said to put this or that”, he added.

During the interview, Edu Dracena harshly criticized President Andres Rueda. The manager said that he didn’t make comments before “not to disturb” and that “now Santos is calm in the Brazilian Championship”.

“The way the club is managed, you can bring in any executive who won’t work out. The Management Committee has the executives, they just want a shield person so they can make decisions. The president is totally unaware of the function of a football executive. He doesn’t have an executive or director today because we did several processes and left everything round”, he said.

“I’ll give you an example: we needed chairs for recovery and we needed the approval of the Management Committee and the purchasing department, but football is for yesterday. I paid out of my own pocket and signed that it was a donation (…). A president he has to be a leader. And I don’t see a leader in Rueda. He doesn’t call responsibility. When the bug hits, it’s the Management Committee. We had several disagreements”, he concluded.

Edu Dracena spent eight months at Santos and left in July. He resigned before being sacked after the elimination to Deportivo Táchira (VEN) in the Sudamericana.