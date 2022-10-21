Former Flamengo coach Paulo Sousa sends a message to the Libertadores final

Paulo Sousa commanded Flamengo from January to June this year

Former Flamengo coach and team commander at the beginning of the successful Copa do Brasil campaign, Paulo Sousa praised the Flamengo squad and congratulated Dorival Júnior. The title came with a 6-5 victory over Corinthians, on penalties, after a 1-1 draw.

“Congratulations to Flamengo for winning the tetra of the Copa do Brasil, especially to all the players, Dorival and his coaching staff, structure and fans! I also want to wish you good luck for the next Libertadores final” posted the coach, with two ball emojis, one in red and one in black.

Earn money with Flamengo wins

Paulo Sousa was ahead of Flamengo only in the first two games of Flamengo, which debuted in the third phase, with victories of 2 to 1 and 2 to 0 over Altos-PI. In June, after a bad streak in the Brasileirão, he was fired and replaced by Dorival Júnior. The São Paulo coach, in turn, dispatched Atlético-MG, Athetico-PR, São Paulo and Corinthians.

Another title that Flamengo, Dorival and Paulo Sousa can put on their resume is Libertadores da América. The Portuguese led Fla in the group stage, while the Brazilian took over in the knockout stage and also led the Mais Querido to the final. The decision will be against Athletico-PR, on the 29th, at 17:00 (Brasília time), in a single match, at the Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo, in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil.

Before, however, Flamengo has two games for the Brazilian Championship, the first being this Saturday (22), against América-MG, in Belo Horizonte. The ball will roll at 19:00 (Brasília time), in a match for the 33rd round and, as always, will be broadcast by Coluna do Fla, via Youtube, under the command of the star Rafa Penido.