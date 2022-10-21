Former JEC and Brusque striker Aldair da Silva dies at 30 | Santa Catarina

O Former player of Joinville Esporte Clube (JEC) and Brusque, Aldair da Silva, died in Joinville, in the North of Santa Catarina, this Friday (21). The 30-year-old striker faced skin cancer since June this year.

According to his wife, Samara Silva, Aldair was hospitalized at Hospital São José and died in the afternoon. “This morning he still talked to me, he was calm. It was very sudden,” she says.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

Aldair was hospitalized on Saturday (15) with pneumonia, had other complications due to cancer and could not resist.

The player from Santa Catarina discovered the cancer when he was playing in the amateur football championship in Joinville and interrupted his activities. With the diagnosis, he hung up his boots to treat the disease.

The tumor moved to the brain and complicated the state of health of the former player. Aldair even asked for help on social media to raise funds for the high cost of the treatment, which would have four cycles of R$60,000 each.

In a statement, the Santa Catarina Football Federation (FCF) mourned the death of the player. “FCF offers its most sincere and deepest condolences to Aldair’s family”, highlighted the text, signed by President Rubens Angelotti and other members of the board.

VIDEOS: Most watched g1 SC in the last 7 days