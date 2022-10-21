Former Joinville striker dies at age 30 of cancer

Revealed by Joinville, the former striker Aldair died today (21), at age 30, a victim of skin cancer that moved to the brain. He had been discharged from Hospital São José, in the northern city of Santa Catarina, in September, when the tumor moved, and was undergoing radiotherapy.

Aldair spent 20 days in the hospital after his health deteriorated, and was starting treatment with radiotherapy to remove the tumor. The former striker, however, did not survive the tumor.

Aldair discovered the disease in May of this year, when he promoted a campaign on social media to raise money for the treatment. On the occasion, Joinville and Brusque – where the former player also played – promoted actions.

Born in Joinville, the former striker played 74 games and scored 16 goals for the club, including 3,000 and 3,500 for the club.

“Joinville Esporte Clube deeply regrets the death of our base calf Aldair Silva, this Friday, at the age of 30. Aldair had been fighting skin cancer since June this year”, wrote the club on its official Twitter account.