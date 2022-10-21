Four regions of the DF are without power this Friday. See which

Residents of Plano Piloto, Planaltina, Samambaia and Sobradinho 2 will have their electricity supply interrupted this Friday (21/10). The reason for the suspension of the service is the exchange of equipment, the construction of a network and the pruning of trees in two places. Neoenergia Brasília informed that the scheduled shutdown is necessary to guarantee the safety of the population and technicians during the execution of the works.

In central Brasília, two blocks of Asa Sul will be without electricity: commercial blocks 213 and 214 (blocks A, B and C); and at SQS 214, from blocks A to K, as well as at the neighborhood magazine stand. In the Northwest, the supply will be suspended in Block F of SQNW 103. The power cut time will be from 8:30 am to 11:00 am.

In Planaltina, power supply will be interrupted from 8:30 am to 4 pm, at the following addresses: Vale do Amanhecer, on CR 82 and from CR 87 to CR 93; and on the CR 100 of Vila Pacheco.

In Sobradinho 2, the suspension of service will be at the same time as Planaltina. The cut will affect the following locations: via DF-150, Km 1 and from Kms 11 to 13; DF-205, at Chácara 216, Quadra 18, at kms 2, 4, 4 West, 5, 5 West, 6 and 11; on Block 18 of Vila Fercal; at Chácara 15 of the Sobradinho Rural Center 2; and in different parts of Rua do Mato.

In Samambaia, there will be a lack of energy in rural areas Taguatinga (kms 4, 6 and 14, DF-280), Samambaia (farms 8 and 14) and Ticão (farms 1 and 2). The service will also be suspended on DF-014, from kms 3 to 5, and on kms 3 to 6 of DF-280.

In addition to the planned shutdowns, power outages may occur in some regions without prior notice. In these cases, the population can register an occurrence by calling 116.

Customers with hearing and speech impairments who use adapted devices to make calls can contact Neoenergia at 0800-701-0155.