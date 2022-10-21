Friends tease Emily Ratajkowski’s new novel after traumatic divorce: ‘Nothing like a Brad Pitt cheering you up’ – Monet

+



Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt continue to go on romantic dates, but nothing serious for now. The friends of the 31-year-old model and actress, however, already consider that this situation will help her to overcome the traumatic divorce that she recently went through after being cheated on.

The information was published by the People magazine website on Monday (3). Rumors that the ‘Fight Club’ (1999) actor and the model were having an affair surfaced in late August.

A close source said that Brad Pitt is still single and that he “had a few dates” with the famous: “He was introduced to Emily by a friend from the art world. There is an attraction, but nothing serious going on. She is obviously beautiful and is also very fond of art. They have a lot to talk about and always have fun when they go out. They keep in touch when they don’t see each other.”

Already an informant linked to Emily recalls her recent divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard after rumors of betrayal on his part. They exchanged rings in February 2018 and share a one-year-old son.

“It was unexpected and devastating. She’s so relieved to be on the other side of it all now. She’s doing well. She thinks Brad is amazing. They’ve been on a few dates and she’s very much in love. She’s really cute when she talks about Brad. She thinks he’s a gentleman. It really was the perfect time for her.”

Even for that reason, the model’s inner circle has taken with good humor her relationship with the new little guy, who is ‘just’ a Hollywood heartthrob. “Her friends joke that they no longer feel bad for her with the divorce and that there’s nothing like Brad Pitt cheering you on,” the source said. “She definitely wants to get to know him better. They exchange messages and keep in touch.”

Just last week, People magazine reported that the friends of the two celebrities were even confused by how often they were seeing each other, not knowing how to label very well what it was. An insider even threw a warning about the possibility of turning into a relationship soon: “Stay tuned”.

As we explained, Emily has been facing the complicated separation with her ex-husband. The model filed for divorce in court in early September after the rumors that emerged in July. A close source assured that Sebastian was a ‘serial traitor’. “Yes, he cheated. He is a serial traitor. He’s disgusting. He’s a dog,” one person told Page Six at the time.

Also in the process of separation for a while, Brad Pitt has still faced legal battles with Angelina Jolie, even though their divorce was announced in 2016. The ex-couple tries to settle the division of properties and issues related to the custody of their six children. their.