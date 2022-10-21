From prophecy by the “avión” Rodinei to Filipe Luís’ little fish: Flamengo’s title on the field | Flamengo

The track at first looked like a joke: “Give it to the plane” . Little did I know it was a prophecy. In a match with an improbable script from a Corinthians with a higher volume of play, watching the final of the Copa do Brasil from inside the field was an opportunity to get attached to the details, such as the affection for the hero Rodinei and the solitary fish of Filipe Luís.

Flamengo’s title from inside the field!

Watching the game up close was a mixture of accomplishment and challenge. How to tell a different story from what millions of fans are seeing in front of television? The new is in the details, and this includes the ballet of Arrascaeta while he had legs, the duel Gil x Pedro and the look of despair on the part of Mateus Vital when he saw the ball go over Santos’ crossbar and fly to the south sector of the stands.

Over there, by the way, was where the live from GE was positioned and it was possible to register remarkable characteristics of the fans. On one side, red-blacks who made the Maracanã dream come true. It is no exaggeration to say that the 27 Brazilian states were represented there. On the other, the fanatical Corinthian Faithful who forced her rival to sing to ease an almost incessant screaming.

There, right behind the goal defended by Cássio, was André. Blindness does not prevent him from going to Maracanã and counting on the help of those who sit nearby to narrate the game. Curious is that in many moments he was the one who led his friends in the singing before the ball rolled.

There was also the flag with the face of prophecy: “Give it to the Avión”. Rodinei’s caricature would be easily confused with Paolo Guerrero, but the context of the nickname given by Arturo Vidal makes it clear who the tribute was for.

1 of 2 Flag in honor of Rodinei in the final of the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Cahê Mota / ge Flag in honor of Rodinei in the final of the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Cahê Mota / ge

With the ball rolling, the natural option was to stay behind Cássio’s goal in both halves. Nothing more obvious than the game being played there. Right? Wrong. Most of the 90 minutes saw a Corinthians attack from a distance that surprised and silenced Maracanã most of the time.

The red-black attacks, in turn, were enough to indicate narratives that help explain the course of the final. At 1min30s, Fábio Santos called for Gil and said: “Cola no Pedro!”. The defender nodded, but he didn’t expect the Arrascaeta factor.

There, on the edge of the field, the way the Uruguayan moves and takes the opposing defender out of his comfort zone draws attention. As much as it seems “slow”, I can say: he is the one who most goes from one side to the other bothering the defense. And that was how he took Gil away from Pedro.

2 of 2 View of Maracanã near Cássio’s goal in the final of the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Cahê Mota / ge View of Maracanã near Cássio’s goal in the final of the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Cahê Mota / ge

The movement in the back of a space left by Fagner made the defender accompany him. The result was the sugary pass for Ribeiro to serve Pedro in the empty: 1 to 0 Flamengo. We could still see the charge of Renato Augusto, Fausto Vera and Du Queiroz, while Gil signaled and explained the reason for having left the centre-forward.

Flamengo’s mobility also allowed me to record the disallowed goals of Arrascaeta and Ribeiro, the orientation of Renato Augusto for Lucas Piton to play more first and the requests for Cássio to play with him in the duel with Rodinei. But it is difficult to bring details and curiosities in a game where two-thirds took place on the other side of the field – merit for Corinthians.

David Luiz congratulates Rodinei and talks about his trajectory at Flamengo

In the penalty shootout, the constant tension generated provocation attempts. It was like that with Cássio and David Luiz, with David Luiz and Renato Augusto, but what drew the most attention was the coldness and ability of each one to concentrate until Vital’s kick out.

As soon as the ball flew, the boy’s face was one of despair. Impossible not to feel empathy! The walk to Cássio was almost a plea for defense, but he was not the only one who lost and Rodinei’s title goal opened up space for the relief of the one who stopped the Corinthians goalkeeper: Cássio.

As Rodinei and most of his companions ran towards the North sector to celebrate, Filipe Luís ran in the opposite direction, sketched a little fish and collapsed. Party, joy, a little relief. Flamengo was champion of the Copa do Brasil.

In a final where the tension practically stopped more than 60 thousand people present, the details draw attention. He was the tetra of the prophecy of Rodinei and the little fish of Filipe Luís.

