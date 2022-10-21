From the Bronx beats the scales and falls below the limit in UFC weigh-ins

The official weigh-in of the UFC 280 card featured the event’s two main stars facing the scales in the very first moments. Both Charles ‘Do Bronx’ and Islam Makhachev hit 70 kg, about 200 grams less than the threshold required for the lightweight division, and confirmed the main event of the show in Abu Dhabi.

As they climbed onto the scale, the two competitors were met with effusive shouts from their training partners, who took over the area reserved for the ceremony. With the shouts of “Charles, Charles”, the Brazilian fighter celebrated the conquest, advancing to the dispute that defines the new champion of the category.

Do Bronx lost the belt precisely because he didn’t make it to weight in his last show, when he submitted Justin Gaethje in the 1st round.

Even because of that, the UFC preferred to be cautious and selected Alexander Volkanovski, the featherweight champion (66 kg), as a reserve for the confrontation. Interestingly, the Australian hit the limit mark of 70.3 kg by stepping on the scales right at the beginning of the ceremony.

Other Brazilians present on the card, Caio Borralho registered 84.3 kg, about 200 grams more than opponent Makhmud Muradov, while Karol Rosa hit 61.2 kg, the same mark as opponent Lina Länsberg.

Finally, Lucas Almeida will not perform at the event. Scheduled to measure forces against Zubaira Tukhugov, the athlete was informed shortly before the weigh-in that his rival was prevented by doctors from weighing in, which had canceled the contest.

The only athlete to fail at the weigh-in, Katlyn Chookagian registered 57.8 kg, almost a kilo more than Frenchman Manon Fiorot. To compete on this card, the experienced American will have to pay a fine on part of her purse.

Track the weight of each UFC 280 athlete

Charles Oliveira 70.2 kg vs 70.2 Islam Makhachev

Aljamain Sterling 61.2kg vs 61.2kg TJ Dillashaw

Petr Yan 61.4kg vs 61.4kg Sean O’Malley

Beneil Dariush 70.7 kg vs 70.7 kg Mateusz Gamrot

*Katlyn Chookagian 57.8 kg vs 56.9 kg Manon Fiorot

Belal Muhammad 77.1kg vs 77.5kg Sean Brady

Makhmud Muradov 84.1 kg vs 84.3 kg Caio Borralho

Nikita Krylov 93.4 kg vs 93.4 kg Volkan Oezdemir

Abubakar Nurmagomedov 77.3 kg vs 77.5 kg Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Armen Petrosyan 84.3kg vs 83.9kg AJ Dobson

Muhammad Mokaev 57.1 kg vs 57.1 kg Malcolm Gordon

Karol Rosan 61.2 kg vs 61.2 kg Lina Länsberg

**Alexander Volkanovski: 70.3 kg

*Athlete did not hit the correct weight for her division

** The fighter was selected as a main event reserve