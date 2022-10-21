Gabigol poses in bed with the Copa do Brasil cup after marathon parties

Apparently, Gabigol finally found time to rest. After a marathon of parties that started at his home, in Barra da Tijuca, and ended up at the farm near Ninho do Urubu with the entire cast, the striker posted a video on his social media with the Copa do Brasil cup by his side. .

After the final whistle, the player looked like one of the players most excited about the celebrations. Still in the mixed zone, Gabigol even called the funk singer Mc Poze to the party he would have at his house.

Gabigol took home the Copa do Brasil Cup Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Gabigol took the cup home Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In addition to the singer, ex-bbb Paulo André, DJ Zullu, L7nnon and MC Maneirinho also participated in the celebration at shirt 9’s house.

With the right to a pagode song story on Instagram, Gabigol sang the song “Good Vibe” by rapper Filipe Ret and Caio Luccas with the group that participated in the title party. With animation the player made a duet in the chorus “I miss you, girl”.

Mc Maneirinho, who accompanies Flamengo in competitions such as the 2019 Libertadores final, posted a story with singer L7nnon “let’s celebrate”. And he didn’t fail to take advantage of his fellow professional DJ Zullu stirring up the celebration with playing 150 bpm. And he hinted that the night was good, at 10 am he posted a photo in the story with MC Poze saying good morning to his followers.

On this Thursday, the players, directors, technical committee professionals, other employees and their relatives gathered in a place that is close to Ninho do Urubu, CT of the club in the west of Rio, and had a barbecue with the cup.

The place where the party took place is paid for by the red-black and is constantly used by the club, as happened at the Brazilian Championship title party in 2020. On social media, football vice president Marcos Braz published footage of the site, which contained a large sign with the words “tetra” and a photo of the players and family members with the Copa do Brasil cup.

Flamengo returns to training next Friday, in the afternoon, and travels at night.