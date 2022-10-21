Galaxies raises R$ 4 million to be the employment platform for gamers | startups

In a market that already has platforms and apps for hiring programmers, accountants and a series of services and manpower, the startup Galaxies wants to be the platform for gamer employability. The company has just raised BRL 4 million in a round led by Airborne Ventures, which has already invested in companies such as Pier, Remessa Online and Zenklub, and by OTF Capital, a venture builder specializing in esports. GVAngels also accompanied the round.

The company wants to be a complete ecosystem focused on the gamer world and help anyone who wants to work in this universe, based on education for training and technology to improve team performance and manage talent. Founder and CEO, Daniel Victorino describes the platform as a mix of Gupy, Linkedin and Duolingo – bringing together job posting and selection process, public profile disclosure and professional training, and the gamified experience with rewards. As the user passes the level, he accesses different content.

1 of 2 Galaxies platform allows esports organizations to open vacancies to hire players and employees — Photo: Disclosure Galaxies platform allows esports organizations to open vacancies to hire players and employees — Photo: Disclosure

Esports organizations and guilds (groups or teams of gamers of blockchain games), which used to manually search for players and also employees for other functions — for example, community manager — can centralize everything on the platform. And with Galaxies certifications, it is possible to have a kind of seal of quality from that user.

“Many organizations use Google Forms, Sheets or do a very manual process of finding people. Everything is done in a non-scalable way that takes a lot of work. Our platform allows them to open tournaments, vacancies, see applications and approve everything in a structured way”, explains Victorino.

Graduated in international relations, Victorino describes himself as an aficionado of the gaming universe, as a player and investor. To undertake, he started studying the market in July 2021. He created his own team of blockchain games to serve as a laboratory. “When I had more clarity on how it worked, I went after advisors and, after that, came the funding”, he says.

2 of 2 Galaxies closed a R$ 4 million investment to improve the platform, founded by Daniel Victorino — Photo: Disclosure Galaxies closed an investment of R$ 4 million to improve the platform, founded by Daniel Victorino — Photo: Disclosure

The company is still with the platform in beta mode, with 300 active users and free use. But the idea is to arrive, next year, in a freemium model with a subscription plan for the B2C model, giving access to differentiated certifications and tournaments, for example, and also for the B2B, charging from a certain number of candidates to the vacancies.

Capital is being almost mostly team-allocated. But by the end of the year, Galaxies intends to add more courses to the platform – owned or from partners – and finish the user’s gamification journey. The idea is to reach 200,000 active users per month by mid-2023 and, if all goes well, then do a new capture.