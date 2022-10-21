Galaxy M23: Samsung’s 5G cell phone with the best value for money? | Analysis / Review

The Galaxy M23 was launched in Brazil at the beginning of 2022 along with the Galaxy M53 and brings another affordable option from Samsung for those looking for a 5G cell phone. Among the details of the device we have a 120 Hz screen, a good amount of memory and a 50 MP camera to ensure a good experience without having to pay a lot. Is the Galaxy M23 worth it?
Samsung’s new mid-range brings design changes compared to its predecessor and is now more in line with the brand’s recent releases, despite the front still retaining the old teardrop notch. The screen has gone up in resolution and now features a 120 Hz panel, but lost the AMOLED technology, which reduces contrast and color saturation.
The sound part could have received better attention from Samsung. In addition to having only one sound output that limits the experience to mono audio, the sound is unbalanced, especially when the volume is all the way up.
The Galaxy M23 comes equipped with Snapdragon 750G and 6GB of RAM. This combination guarantees good performance for the category and manages to run even the heaviest games with good fluidity. The 5,000 mAh battery yields less than its predecessor, but it still lasts all day. Recharge time has not evolved due to the charger of only 15W and it takes 2 hours to fill the battery.
The photographic set consists of a 50 MP main camera, ultra-wide and macro. The main one takes good photos and there is a night mode to help in dark places. The secondary loses sharpness and suffers more at night, but is still able to capture good images. The dedicated one for macros is not exciting. The front makes good selfies, but the camcorder is quite limited in low light places.
Is it worth buying the Galaxy M23? If you are looking for a 5G cell phone, it will be a good option. To check out all the details, just access our full review through the link below:
The Galaxy M23 was launched in May 2022 by BRL 1,999. Below you will find the best offers on the mid-range phone from Samsung: