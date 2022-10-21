Galaxy M23: Samsung’s 5G cell phone with the best value for money? | Analysis / Review

The Galaxy M23 was launched in Brazil at the beginning of 2022 along with the Galaxy M53 and brings another affordable option from Samsung for those looking for a 5G cell phone. Among the details of the device we have a 120 Hz screen, a good amount of memory and a 50 MP camera to ensure a good experience without having to pay a lot. Is the Galaxy M23 worth it?

Samsung’s new mid-range brings design changes compared to its predecessor and is now more in line with the brand’s recent releases, despite the front still retaining the old teardrop notch. The screen has gone up in resolution and now features a 120 Hz panel, but lost the AMOLED technology, which reduces contrast and color saturation.

The sound part could have received better attention from Samsung. In addition to having only one sound output that limits the experience to mono audio, the sound is unbalanced, especially when the volume is all the way up.