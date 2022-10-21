Galtier “rebates” Mbappé and praises Neymar, nomination for the best in the world and embezzlement

Credit: PSG Disclosure

After last week’s controversial report, in which Mbappé allegedly attacked Neymar’s stance, Galtier praised the Brazilian. Globo Soccer placed the ace among the finalists for the best in the world. So you don’t miss a thing, Torcedores.com brings you the main news from PSG today.

Galtier “rebuts” Mbappé and praises Neymar

During a press conference, Galtier praised Neymar’s stance and season so far. In recent days, El País had published a report that Mbappé was dissatisfied with the Brazilian’s stance.

“Neymar is playing very well and is in shape”declared the coach.

”He arrived at the beginning of the pre-season, advanced the holidays and is prepared physically and mentally. Always available in training. If he is physically fit, it allows him to continue at a good level.” completed Galtier.

Neymar misses PSG

Suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, Neymar is out of PSG’s match against Ajaccio, this Friday. The game takes place at 16:00 (Brasília time) and will be the first that the star loses in the season.

Le groupe parisien pour #ACAPSG ! 📋🔴🔵 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) October 20, 2022

Neymar nominated for the best in the world award

After the Ballon d’Or, Globe Soccer will elect the best in the world last season. The award ceremony takes place in Dubai and Neymar is among the 25 finalists.

Alexander Arnold (Liverpool)

Benzema (Real Madrid)

Neymar (PSG)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Courtois (Real Madrid)

De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

Foden (Manchester City)

Haaland (Manchester City)

Haller (Borussia Dortmund)

Immobile (Lazio)

Kane (Tottenham)

Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Lewandowski (Barcelona/Bayern Munich)

Casemiro (Real Madrid/Manchester United)

Mahrez (Manchester City)

Mané (Bayern Munich)

Mbappe (PSG)

Messi (PSG)

Modric (Real Madrid)

Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Salah (Liverpool)

Son (Tottenham)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)