Galvão tells Globo plans after progress in contract renewal

The narrator Galvão Bueno is in a mood of farewell to Globo, but he will not completely depart from the Rio station. The parties are negotiating a contract renewal for occasional participations of Galvão, and the announcer broke down some of them, today (20), during the launch event of the documentary by Ronaldo Fenômeno.

Self-proclaimed an “enemy of the end”, the narrator’s main goal is to produce content for the internet, but he will also be part of Globo’s attractions, especially since in 2024 he will complete 50 years of television.

“The idea is not to leave. The house didn’t want me to leave, I didn’t want to leave the house either. Do you know why the two years? on television, but it’s not narration, nothing like that. I just recorded the entire institutional of November”, said Galvão, who will analyze the new contract – with the plural format – tomorrow (21).

“Let’s dive headfirst into this world of social networks, the internet. I’m not going to be a youtuber, an influencer, I’m trying to create a new brand. A content creator, and that’s what I intend to do. I’m an enemy of the end”, completed the narrator, who will say goodbye after the World Cup in Qatar, played between November and December this year.

Galvão’s departure from the narration will also mean the end of “Bem, Amigos”, the program, whose name is inspired by the narrator’s catchphrase, will have its last episode on November 14, shortly after the end of the Brazilian Championship, and will be televised on both Sportv and Globo, for the first time.

In addition, the narrator will win a documentary on Globoplay, with “with unpublished curiosities about life and career”. Galvão, however, said that “he didn’t even define the name [do produto audiovisual] still”.