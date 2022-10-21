Gen Z decides the ‘Thumbs Up’ emoji needs to stop being used

When the emojis emerged, they became a revolution in the form of virtual expression, but it seems that they, or at least some of them, have their days numbered. This is because there is more and more discussion about the canceled emojis for the Generation Z, as they are considered inconvenient and even aggressive. See what they are here!

Why was “Thumbs Up” cancelled?

The first emoji to be targeted by the new generation is the “Thumbs Up”. This is because most young people believe that this is passive-aggressive communication. For example, after an argument in a fight, someone might simply use that emoji to end the conversation, being something like “ok”.

Apparently younger people have a trauma of this emoji, even more so because it is used a lot by previous generations, especially their parents. Some even say that this is the official emoji of parents on social media, and this is already a reason to leave many of them with trauma.

In this case, the new generation feels the need for validation of what has been said, a confirmation and even a discussion about. Thus, a simple emoji as an answer can be understood as something very disrespectful to the youngest. However, it can have the opposite effect for others.

Other “canceled” emojis

However, it’s not just the thumbs-up emoji that is in Gen Z’s crosshairs. Others that are also used as a form of quick response ended up being hated by those who are younger. There are even some lists of emojis circulating on the internet that “need” to go out of use for supposedly aggressive content.

For example, we can mention the Red Heart emoji, which can be understood as basic, general or indifferent. It is also the case of the Palms emojis, Lipstick Mark and other more traditional sayings by the elders.

Furthermore, one that is indeed in the crosshairs of Gen Z, as well as the Thumbs Up, is the Checkmark. That’s because that emoji would have a similar effect, of ignoring what was said altogether in an attempt to just end the conversation.