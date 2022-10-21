Glen Powell turns 34: Check out 11 productions with the heartthrob

1 In 12

Photo 1 of 12 – See 11 productions featuring Glen Powell, the talented actor who is turning 34! (Photo: Instagram) Photo 2 of 12 – Top Gun: Maverick, 2022 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 3 of 12 – The Literary Society and the Potato Peel Pie, 2018 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 4 of 12 – Stars Beyond Time, 2016 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 5 of 12 – Young, Crazy and More Rebels, 2016 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 6 of 12 – The Imperfect Plan, 2018 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 7 of 12 – Sand Castle, 2017 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 8 of 12 – Scream Queens, 2015 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 9 of 12 – The Bad Guys, 2018 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 10 of 12 – Bad Conduct, 2016 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 11 of 12 – S ex Ed, 2014 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 12 of 12 – Connected by Love, 2012 (Photo: Disclosure)

Glen Powell Congratulations! This Friday (21) the actor completes 34 years of life and certainly has a lot to celebrate – as well as his fans! Best known for playing ‘Jake Seresin’ in the action film Top Gun: Maverick (2005 to 2013), the artist stands out for his charismatic and versatile performance, in addition to acting as a stuntman, writer and producer.

++ 11 unmissable productions with Rebecca Ferguson, birthday girl of the day

Born in the state of Texas, USA, Glen Powell began his career on the stage of the theater, from where he left to star in supporting roles on the small screen and the big screen. After securing his space, the heartthrob has accumulated dozens of productions under his belt, conquering fans around the world while at the same time achieving projection within the film industry.

++ John Krasinski turns 43: Check out 11 unmissable movies and series with the star

In a celebratory mood, the Jetss Brazil prepared a list of 11 productions with the participation of the star for you to get to know this talent better. Check it out at gallery above and enjoy!

Don’t forget to like our page on Facebook and also in Instagram for more Jetss news.