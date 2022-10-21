Google bets on a new operating system

KataOS is Google’s new bet for applications to become increasingly secure. It is nothing new that the company already has a large share in the software industry, but to further leverage this index the company intends to launch this new operating system that comes to manage the renowned “Machine Learning” (machine learning), which is nothing more than artificial intelligence, but with minimal human interference.

As Google itself explained in an official note, KataOS will be “a proven secure platform that is optimized for embedded devices running machine learning applications.” KataOS will run alongside its implementation, Sparrow.

A large number of users will be completely used to the operating systems of both Windows and macOS.

For those with a more advanced level, they professionally use Linux, which is perfect for more specific operations that cannot be performed on conventional systems.

Announcing KataOS and Sparrow

As informed by the company itself, there is great importance in being able to develop a “proven system for embedded hardware” as the number of smart devices increases.

Furthermore, according to Google, most images and identifying data could be in danger if there is no firm and proven security.

But, even if there is a long work ahead, Google has already taken the opportunity to confirm some more details about the next KataOS.

Although at one time we saw the company benefit from the Carbon and C++ programming languages, now its focus is no longer on this sector but on writing in Rust, that is, a language that can support several programming paradigms and are used to help in troubleshooting, according to the GitHub page.

This record takes a closer look at the underlying seL4 microkernel, which is typically added in C. It also exemplifies how CAmkES, which uses Haskell and Python, comes into play as an “abstraction layer to tie the C and Rust layers together”.

This is seen by Google as the first of many steps towards a “future where intelligent ambient ML systems are always reliable”.