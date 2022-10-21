Google blunders when it snipes Apple on Twitter using an iPhone

Google’s marketing team made a minor gaffe this week when it teased its rival on Twitter by responding to a post made by Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in which the executive posted the hashtag “#TakeNote”. alerting apple fans to the imminence of the announcement of new iPads and 4K TV.

Google reportedly responded to Cook’s post by saying “Hmmm… see you”, however, big tech made a mistake publishing the text using an iPhone. For those who are not used to the social network, Twitter displays at the bottom the device that was used to publish the message, whether Android, iOS or Web, for example.