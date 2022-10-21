Google launches tool to control the display of ads

Unveiled during Google I/O 2022 in May, the ad center from the search giant began to be released today (20) to users around the world. With the tool, it is possible to have greater control over the advertising pieces viewed on the internet.

called “My Ad Center”, the functionality allows you to control what type of advertising you want to see when using Google platforms, including the search engine, YouTube and Discover. It will also be possible to block unwanted ads, as stated by the Mountain View company.

By configuring the feature, the internet user has the chance to see more ads for their brands and favorite subjects and less for other types of topics. Are you looking for smart TVs for Black Friday, laptops to buy for christmas or of hotel to stay on the beach? Just flag these options on the switchboard.

Controlling themes and brands you want to see in ads.Source: Google/Disclosure

At new google ad center, the user is also able to limit the display of advertising about alcoholic beverages, betting, dating sites, weight loss and more sensitive content. Another alternative is disable ad personalizationwhich can lead to seeing advertisements that are less relevant to your profile.

Collected data

With the My Google Ads Center, big tech states that it will provide greater clarity regarding the treatment of the data collected. Here, you can check and control what information is used to display targeted ads, such as location and history of online activities.

One of the possibilities is block the use of YouTube history for advertising personalization, for example, preventing recent activity from influencing which ads are shown. Previously, this data was used by platforms belonging to the company automatically.

The novelty, which is being rolled out gradually and should be available to everyone soon, will replace the pages “ad settings” and “About this ad”. It can also be accessed from the Google account managementremembering that you must be logged in to view and modify the settings.