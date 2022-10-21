Google Messages, Phone and Contacts will get new icons and functions soon

Google is announcing several new features for its apps. Google Messages, Phone and Contacts will gain new icons to match Android 13’s Material You. There are also several features that will be enabled in the coming months. Here’s how the new icons will look:

Google Messages will gain suggestions for reminders and appointments. They are automatically displayed when you tap on a message citing a day or time, so you won’t have to open the calendar app to schedule everything manually. Messages will also remind you of birthdays registered in Contacts.

The integrations don’t stop there. Messages will also offer suggestions for calls on Meet and allow you to watch YouTube videos without opening the app if a contact sends you a link, similar to what you find on Telegram. Finally, Google Messages will also let you chat with businesses you find on Maps and Search, making it easy to book hotels, buy tickets, and more. For now, this novelty will only be available in the US. Those flying on United Airlines will also be able to exchange RCS messages over United’s WiFi to most US carriers later this spring.

