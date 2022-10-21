Google will allow you to block advertisements that pursue you; know how

This Thursday (20), Google will start rolling out the “My Ads Center” feature to everyone who uses the company’s services — from search engines to YouTube. With the novelty, it will be possible to bar brands or disable the visualization of advertisements for certain subjects that “hound” you on the web.

“People spend a lot of time online, and a lot of users are starting to worry about how their information is used,” Karin Henessy, product manager for privacy in Google ads, said in a conversation with journalists, explaining why My Ads Center.

The company had presented the functionality during its Google I/O developer conference held in May of this year. The launch of the central will take place gradually for people, although the premiere is today.

You can check if it is already available for you by going to: myadcenter.google.com or through the privacy settings in the Google app, both on Android and iOS.

Bye, boring ad

An example given by Google of the usefulness of the tool is when someone spends time doing research about a trip. After returning, the person may no longer want to see related advertising.

Therefore, it will be possible to disable ads on the subject in “My Ads Center” or click on the three dots menu next to the ad and choose to see less ads of that type.

On the other hand, if the person is interested in something, they can activate a preference for topics to receive advertisements, such as ‘sneakers on sale’ or ‘gift tips’.

How it works

When browsing the central, the person can either disable subjects or brands that do not interest them, or explain what types of ads they want to see more.

One of the main functions is to disable personalized advertisements in general. In this case, Google reinforces, advertisers will be able to use other information to reach their audiences, such as location, search times or context.

My Google Ads Hub allows user to have control over web advertisements Image: Disclosure

If the personalized advertisements function is enabled, there is a wide range of settings. Right on the home page, you’ll be able to check your latest Google activity broken down by topics such as “mobile phones and accessories”, “tourist attractions”, “rental” or “TV shows”.

In the brands field, it is possible to block, for example, advertisements from certain companies.

There is even a feature that shows you the latest ads displayed by Google to you. That way, if any of them are not to your liking, you can request not to see such ads anymore.

Topics such as alcohol, betting services, dating sites, pregnancy and weight loss are sensitive content that can also be activated or not in “My Ads Center”.