Halep falls on anti-doping and has provisional suspension

London, England) – The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) confirmed this Friday that Romanian Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for Roxadustat in a sample while competing at the US Open in August 2022. Provisionally suspended, she will not be able to compete or participate in any events.

Roxadustat is anti-anemia drug increases endogenous production of erythropoietin and stimulates production of hemoglobin and red blood cells

The sample was split into samples A and B and subsequent analysis found that sample A contained FG-4592 (Roxadustat), which is a substance on the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) Prohibited List. The player exercised her right to request that sample B be analyzed, which confirmed the finding in sample A.

Halep used social media to comment on the matter. “Today begins one of the hardest battles of my life: the fight for the truth. I was notified of testing positive for a substance called Roxadustat, in a very small amount, in what was the biggest shock of my life.”

“Throughout my entire career, the idea of ​​cheating has never crossed my mind and is totally against all the values ​​I was brought up with. I feel totally confused facing an unfair situation like this,” Halep added in her statement.

“I will fight until the end to prove that I never purposely took a banned substance and I have faith that sooner or later the truth will come out. It’s not about titles or money, it’s about honor and love for the history I’ve built with tennis over the last 25 years.”