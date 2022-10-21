“Harming Flamengo even after the title”; CBF ‘ready’ at CRF and D. Luiz, Gabigol and company are angry after winning the Copa do Brasil

O Flamengo has a more distant relationship with the Brazilian Football Confederation. There have already been disagreements between the parties, revolt on each side, there are conversations only when matters are necessary. Flamengo fans have already been pressing the key that the team is constantly harmed in games, especially when the matches are important.

The complaint is not new, but it has grown more tense over the past few months. In the final of the Copa do Brasil, for example, Corinthians complained a lot in the first game, even without being right by most experts, and there was pressure from São Paulo that bothered Flamengo too much internally. In the decisive duel at Maracanã, the refereeing was also questioned a lot.

Even after winning the Copa do Brasil title, there is a lot of discontent on the part of the players, mainly leaders, such as David Luiz, Gabigol, the Diegos and company were very angry with the disorganization of the CBF and Maracanã at the time of the award ceremony. There were a lot of people when the cup was handed over, including many wanting to take the trophy. There was no space just for athletes.

the journalist Cahê Mota reported a piece of information on his Twitter about this discontent: “Ok, this is ridiculous! And the players were quite annoyed with the bad driving of CBF and Maracanã in the post-game. A crowd was on the field at times that are for those who work to be there. This photo is in the middle of the field, it looks like David and Gabi are in the stands,” he said.

On social media, Flamengo fans were already criticizing this situation. THE CBF, so far, has not commented on the reason for having so many people on the lawn, it looked like the field had been invaded. The fans, even, did not even see the traditional Olympic return of the players with the trophy of the Copa do Brasil.