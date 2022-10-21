Harry Potter star bullied backstage

As known for her activism as her filmography, Emma Watson is one of Harry Potter’s most beloved actresses. In all the films in the franchise, the star gives a show of acting as Hermione Granger. What many fans don’t know is that Emma Watson was bullied by her co-stars behind the scenes of the saga.

In cinemas, the Harry Potter saga came to an end in 2011. However, the Wizarding Universe is still present in the pop culture canon. With the Fantastic Beasts films, the franchise maintains its hold on the fantasy world.

Viewed as one of the most successful franchises of all time, Harry Potter has made over $7 billion from the film’s box office alone. The saga also has a theme park and numerous licensed products.

Recently, another Harry Potter actor said he regretted bullying Emma Watson. We explain below everything you need to know about this controversy.

Draco interpreter bullied Emma Watson in Harry Potter

Tom Felton, who plays Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, recently celebrated the release of his new book: “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard” (Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Chaos of Growing Up a Warlock).

In the work, Tom Felton reveals that he bullied his co-stars – particularly Emma Watson, the interpreter of Hermione.

When filming began on Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Felton was 12 years old, and Watson was 9. According to the actor, there was a certain “rivalry” between Gryffindor and Slytherin members (as happens in the Wizarding Universe).

“There was no animosity between the two groups, but the Slytherins had a kind of childlike pride.”

It was this pride that led to an uncomfortable incident between Tom Felton and Emma Watson backstage in the franchise.

When Tom Felton and Josh Herdman (the interpreter of Goyle) found out that Emma Watson was preparing a “dance performance” for the cast, the reaction of the duo was very problematic.

“We laughed all through the ‘show’, and started laughing louder and louder as she performed. We were behaving like two imbecile kids. For us, making fun of others was cool. But Emma was visibly upset by our thoughtless reaction. I felt like an idiot, and with good reason.”

After that uncomfortable moment, Felton and Herdman had a “serious chat” with the hair and makeup team. Draco’s interpreter, from there, decided to apologize. Emma Watson accepted, and these days, the actors are good friends.

“I realized that over the years, of all of us, Emma has had to deal with the most complex situations,” commented Felton.

All films in the Harry Potter franchise are available in the Brazilian HBO Max catalog.