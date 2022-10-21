“Has an obligation”; Jean Lucas gains strength to sign with Santos rival and Peixe fans ask Rueda to cross

The ball market begins to move, with the transfer window that will open in January 2023, European and Brazilian clubs begin to speculate on the squads for the next season and, this Thursday (20), it came to light that a athlete who shone in saintsis about to have a new destiny.

This is Jean Lucas, who played for Peixe in 2019. The steering wheel arrived at Vila Belmiro loaned by Flamengo, as part of the negotiation with the club by striker Bruno Henrique. According to journalist Lucas Collar, Internacional has an eye on Jean Lucas who currently defends Monaco.

There is already an ongoing negotiation by the athlete. It is worth remembering that he has already been speculated as a possible reinforcement of the Rio Grande do Sul Club, on several occasions when Arab clubs tried to hire Edenilson.

Jean Lucas is very dear among the Alvinegro Praiano fans. As soon as the news about the possible arrival at Inter came to light, a series of comments took over the networks. Treated as “Boy from the village adopted”, the steering wheel is a request from the Santos crowd, who showed dissatisfaction with the fact that the player closed with a rival from Brazil.