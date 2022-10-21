HBO Max | Platform celebrates Wonder Woman day

This Friday, October 21st, we celebrate the Wonder Woman. And in commemoration and homage to one of the most famous superheroines in the world, HBO Max marks the date with a series of special content on the platform, check it out:

WONDER WOMAN

Before becoming Wonder Woman, she was just Diana, Princess of the Amazons, prepared to be an invincible warrior. In this film, Diana sets out to stop World War I, believing the conflict was started by the Amazons’ enemy Ares.

WONDER WOMAN 1984

In 1984, during the Cold War, Diana Prince comes into conflict with two enemies: media entrepreneur Maxwell Lord and Cheetah. Directed by Patty Jenkins from a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns and David Callaham, and starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, among others.

WONDERFUL WOMAN (2009)

With the strength of Hercules, the wisdom of Athena, the speed of Mercury and the beauty of Aphrodite, Wonder Woman is born. This series is based on the character of Charles Moulton and the life of this heroine with unparalleled strength.

WONDER WOMAN: BLOOD LINEAGE

The origin of Wonder Woman, a member of the Justice League, who fights for good and helps a young man in trouble recruited by an evil organization is also available on HBO Max.