“He came back to…” Vitinho appears as a ‘surprise’ in Flamengo and the reason leaks to the Nation on the web

Flamengo won the title of Brazil’s Cup in front of Corinthians last Wednesday (19), at the Maracanã. The two clashes that decided the competition ended in a tie, requiring the decision through penalty kicks. The goal that consecrated the Rubro-Negra team was scored by wheeled. Matheus Vital and Fagner wasted on the São Paulo team. In the Rio squad, Filipe Luís stopped at cassio.

In a celebratory mood after the conquest, the cast of Dearest is holding a get-together to celebrate winning the fourth Brazil’s Cup. The delegation met this Thursday afternoon (20th), at a barbecue organized at the farm next to the Vulture’s Nest CT. Players, employees, managers and their relatives gathered on site.

One of the guests ended up surprising the red-black fans. Its about Vitinhowho currently works in the Al-Ettifaq, from Saudi Arabia. The winger was traded in August of this season, because of that, he participated in important games in the season helping the team to win this title. The player arrived at the Rio de Janeiro team in July 2018, playing in 215 games and scoring 29 goals during the season. ticket at the club.

O Flamengo now turn attention to the Copa Libertadores of Americawhere they compete in the final against Atletico-PR on the 29th, at 5 pm, at the Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. It is worth noting that this is the third final red-black in four years.