How about an island wallpaper for… Dynamic Island?

When Apple introduced the iPhones 14 Pro [Max]without a shadow of a doubt, the big news was what the company called Dynamic Island (Dynamic Island). Hidden until almost the last minute, this new clipping left the name “notch” — which was super bland — to make way for something more purposeful.

That is, now the devices of the Pro line have an isolated space (island) that increases or decreases as the system tasks demand (something dynamic). And since Apple not only got rid of the clipping, but turned it into something even more latent, why not take advantage of it being there and let it participate in your wallpaperfor example?

That’s exactly what the Basic Apple Guy did, transforming a landscape that appeared while they were making fun of Dynamic Island into a de facto background to be used on iPhones 14 Pro [Max].

The photograph above was taken by Denys Nevozhai from a place called Ao Nang (Krabi) in Thailand. From there, some edits were made, such as changes in colors, removal of other islands, relocation of the boat, among others.

The result you can see below, as well as the download links to use as wallpaper on your device.

Did you enjoy the (literally) Dynamic Island? 😜