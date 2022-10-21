How Casemiro’s ‘impressive numbers’ help Manchester United rebuild this season

Since taking over for good, the Brazilian has been having a good time at Manchester United

Trying to bounce back in the title fight Premier LeagueO Manchester United returns to the field for the competition this coming Saturday (22), at 1:30 pm (Brasília time), when he faces the Chelseain classic at Stamford Bridge, with exclusive broadcast for Star+ subscribers. And the good time of red devils there are some responsible.

“Bombastic” signing in the last European transfer window, the midfielder casemiroexReal Madrid is one of them. The Brazilian had been holder only 1 time in your 6 first matches for United, but since gaining the manager’s confidence Erik Ten Hagassuming ownership once and for all, the English club no longer knows what it’s like to lose.

United’s last 5 gamesall of them with the Brazilian among the holders, were 4 wins and a draw. During the period, the Manchester team suffered 4 goals, with an average of less than one per match. Previously, the English were leaked 8 times in 6 games.

In addition to invincibility, red devils have also managed to score important points, whether in the Premier League, or even in the group stage of Europa Leaguewhere the team, despite being runner-up in the group Eis well on its way to qualifying for the knockout stage.

In the Premier League, when Casemiro started, Manchester United won two games, against Everton and tottenhamand tied with Newcastletotalizing 7 points adding up. The club has a total of 19 at the time.

In the European competition, the English won both games against Omoniafrom Cyprus, as home and visitor, adding 6 From 9 points that the team has in the Europa League group stage, that is, more than half.

Since arriving in English football, Casemiro has added 11 matches for United, 6 of them as holder, and has a registered assistance.

With these numbers, the Brazilian has helped Manchester United to rebuild itself in the season, after a start of ups and downs, where the club had a “balance” between wins and losses, with 5 (W) and 4 (D), respectively. . Now, in addition to invincibility, the achievement of 3 points has been more frequent.

