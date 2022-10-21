Huawei announces EMUI 13 with new widgets, shortcuts, improved sharing and more

Huawei today made official the next version of its mobile operating system: EMUI 13. The system comes with visual enhancements based on HarmonyOS to make it more familiar to use. The big highlight on the home screen are the widgets that have improved animations and can be pinned or opened with a gesture under an app icon. Apps with widgets now have an indicator below their icon, making this function easier to understand and use.

You can also stack widgets under each other to save space on your home screen and use custom-sized smart folders. Another interesting novelty is the drag to share function. With it, just tap and press on a piece of content and drag it to the top right area of ​​the screen to switch between applications and share content. You can also use two fingers to add more content to the clipboard and share it all at once.

To share selected content with apps, just tap on the square at the top of the screen and tick those you want to use at that moment. The clipboard is accessible at any time and can also be cleared with a button. Speaking of sharing, EMUI 13 is expanding compatibility with other devices via Super Device. You can now pair tablets like MatePad Paper, MateBook, Vision TV and even your friends’ headphones to listen to music together with a Huawei Free Buds 2.

The new version of the system also brings a new privacy center and a security center, where users will be able to see what data has been collected by applications, permissions and vulnerabilities. Finally, there’s also SuperStorage, which analyzes which files are used by your apps and removes duplicates, freeing up up to 20GB of storage on your smartphone. Unfortunately, Huawei has not released a list of which devices will be updated to EMUI 13, but the Chinese has already confirmed that the Mate 50 line will be one of the first to receive the new version of the system.

