Hubble catches dust “tails” ejected from asteroid after test; understand

posted on 10/20/2022 19:42



In data documented by the Hubble telescope, it is possible to see species of “tails” leaving the asteroid – (credit: NASA, ESA, STScI, Jian-Yang Li (PSI); Image Processing: Joseph DePasquale)

The United States Space Agency (NASA) revealed on Thursday (10/20) images of a trail of debris from a non-harmful asteroid. The released images show that two contrails, almost like two “tails” appeared after a test collision.

On September 26, NASA began a series of tests on asteroids for planetary defense. One of these tests involved hitting an asteroid system Didymos-Dimorphos to try to change its orbit.





Testing the system, according to Agency data, shortened the original 11-hour, 55-minute orbit by about 32 minutes. The experience, according to NASA, left its mark. In data documented by the Hubble telescope, it is possible to see species of “tails” leaving the asteroid in the image.

“The twin ‘tail’ is an unexpected development, although similar behavior is commonly seen in active comets and asteroids,” NASA explained in a statement.

Experts also indicate that one of the “tails” was formed earlier than the other and that the second would have been formed just over a week after the collision, between the 2nd and 8th of October.

Also according to the statement, scientists will take a closer look at Hubble data to understand the emergence of the second “tail”.

new #DARTMission image just dropped! Last month, @NASA crashed a spacecraft into a non-threatening asteroid in a test of planetary defense. This new Hubble image shows a surprising update – two tails of dust ejecting from the impacted asteroid system: https://t.co/kRZ3XAvJlE pic.twitter.com/MfUCWy2REX — Hubble (@NASAHubble) October 20, 2022





Coverage of Correio Braziliense

Want to stay on top of the main news from Brazil and the world? follow him Brazilian Mail on the social networks. we are in twitter, on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Follow up!