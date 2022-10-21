Human cost: Shein is denounced for jobs analogous to slavery

Inside a room crammed with printed fabrics, dozens of immigrant seamstresses and artisans bend over machinery to make and pack garments for Shein, a giant Chinese brand in the fast fashion. Employees sew for hours at a time and earn approximately R$0.20 per piece produced, with the right to only a monthly break, according to an investigation by British broadcaster Channel 4.

In order to reveal what the fashion label’s rock-bottom prices hide, the channel sent an undercover employee to Panyu in Guangzhou, China. There, there are thousands of outsourced fashion confections and Shein’s own headquarters.

The employee volunteered for a job opening at one of the outsourced factories to manufacture parts for the retailer. In the investigation, the television network found that employees often work up to 18 hours a day and sew an average of 500 pieces of clothing daily.

Broadcaster denounces Shein factories

The garments are distributed in China

country where the giant fast fashion Are you thirsty

Most employees are immigrants

Workers who operate the city’s textile-making facilities reported hours that extrapolate China’s labor laws. In the Asian country, a maximum of 40 hours per week should be worked, with a ceiling of 36 overtime hours per month and one day off per week.

In the investigation, some seamstresses reported that they are immigrants. During the filming of the documentary, called Untold: Inside the Shein Machine, women were caught washing their hair during lunch breaks.

Many workers report excessive working hours

And chaotic environment, with a lot of pressure from the bosses

Employees are charged for speed and perfection in finishes

The days off are also restricted, only one monthly

Another complaint of exploitation of workers is the penalties for errors in manufacturing or delays. A craftswoman revealed that she was penalized two-thirds of her salary.

In an email to the BoF, Shein commented on the complaint. The company stated that it “takes all supply chain matters seriously.” “Upon learning of the video documentary, we immediately requested a copy, and when we receive and review the report, we will initiate an investigation,” added Shein.

“We have a strict Supplier Code of Conduct, which includes strict health and safety policies and complies with local laws. If non-compliance is identified, we will take immediate action,” he concluded.

Sabrina Pessoa collaborated

