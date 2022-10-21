“I would trade 49 goals for the South American title” says Luciano

The defeat in the South American final against Independiente del Valle still hurts Luciano. After scoring one of São Paulo’s goals in the 3-1 victory, today (20), against Coritiba, the striker said he would trade almost all the goals he has ever scored at the club for the continental competition cup.

With today’s feat, the striker reached 50 wearing the São Paulo shirt. Of those, he would trade 49 for the South American title. But one no, that of last year’s Paulista final, against Palmeiras.

“I would trade 49 goals that I have for the South American title. One I wouldn’t trade, which was the goal against Palmeiras in the final [do Paulista do ano passado]. Unfortunately, it’s over. It’s forward ball. Today I tried everything to help my teammates and I was awarded a goal,” he said on the way out.

With the victory, São Paulo reached 44 points in the classification and jumped to 10th place. Rogério Ceni’s team is just one point behind the eighth place, América-MG, which should be the last place in the next Libertadores.

“Despite our stumbling block against Botafogo, we are in the fight. We knew that if we won here, we would enter for good”, added the striker.

Tricolor’s next match will be on Sunday, against Juventude, at Alfredo Jaconi.