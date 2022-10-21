“In My Mind and Me,” Former Disney Star Talks Depression, Anxiety

The singer Selena Gomez will launch a documentary entitled “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me”. THE news go bring backstage at the mental health gives singer in the last six years, including its fight Against the anxiety and depression.

O documentary will reveal in the rawest way possible what the daily gives famous star of pop to need to live with the anxiety and how affected your health of one general form.

speaking to the portal deadlineO Selena Gomez film director, Alek Keshishiancommented a little more about the production:

“I wanted to show something more authentic, and so did Selena. She has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea this would become a six year labor of love.”, he pointed out.

WATCH THE TRAILER OF THE AWAITED PRODUCTION IN THE VIDEO BELOW:

WHAT CAUSES ANXIETY?

as shown in productiona anxiety it’s a disease that doesn’t do differentiation in between social class, genre or any other social subdivision.

Therefore, it is evident that the anxiety it is one of main evils of today.

THE anxiety it is a natural feeling that can arise from spontaneous wayespecially when we are in some danger situation, worry or fear.

when it hits levels out of controlthe anxiety is makes pathologicalturning into what experts call Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), according to the pharmaceutical website pfizer.

Brazil has the highest rate of anxiety on the planet; see in the video:

HOW TO TREAT ANXIETY?

There are, altogether, according to the Ministry of Health website, three types of treatment for the Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD):

Medicines (always with follow-up and medical prescription)

Psychotherapy with a psychologist or psychiatrist

Combination of the two treatments (drugs and psychotherapy)

You symptomsat least for the most peoplebegin to be softened some time after starting treatment for the anxiety.

Because of this, it is extremely recommendable seek help specialized doctor.

HERE ARE SOME TIPS TO CONTROL ANXIETY

start adopting some habits that can avoid the onset of symptoms gives anxiety and even the crisis itself it is essential for fight the disease. See some of the Instituto de Psiquiatria Paulista: