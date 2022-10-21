iOS 16.1: See what’s new coming to iPhone

THE Apple has confirmed the release of iOS 16.1 for next Monday, October 24th. In addition to fixing several bugs, the operating system update for iPhones promises several new features.

From iCloud Shared Photo Library to the introduction of the Matter standard, find out what’s coming to Apple phones next week:

iCloud Shared Photo Library allows group management of a cloud folder.Source: MacRumors/Disclosure

iCloud Shared Photo Library

Sharing photos with friends and family is easier with iCloud Shared Photo Library. The feature allows the user and up to five people to manage a shared image library available on iCloud.

All members can add, edit or delete photos from the cloud folder. In addition to the Memories and Featured Photos options, you can organize images by dates or people tagged in the photos.

Live Activities function will also be available for third-party apps.Source: MacRumors/Reproduction

Live Activities for third-party apps

iOS 16.1 expands Live Activities to third-party apps. The functionality allows the person to follow activities in real time through the lock screen or Dynamic Island (in the case of iPhone 14 Pro models).

Now, the user can see if Uber is coming, if the iFood order has already left for delivery or the result of a football game without having to unlock the phone.

New function makes it simple to use iPhone 14 Pro with just one hand.Source: MacRumors/Reproduction

More accessibility for Dynamic Island

With iOS 16.1, the Dynamic Island feature on iPhone 14 Pro models extends accessibility. Making the phone easier to use with just one hand, the optional feature limits the usage area to the lower half of the display.

This option must be enabled within the Accessibility options in the Settings app. Then, the user just needs to swipe down from the bottom edge of the screen to use the functionality or tap the top half to resume normal viewing.

Sharing keys with the Wallet app

The Wallet app gets more functions with the release of iOS 16.1. In particular, the user can share the keys saved in the app with trusted people through Messages, Mail or WhatsApp.

iPhone owners will be able to take a class on Fitness+ without using the Apple Watch.Source: MacRumors/Reproduction

Apple Fitness+ without the Apple Watch

As of iOS 16.1, the iPhone owners can use Apple Fitness+ service without having an Apple Watch. So, the person has access to the library with more than 3 thousand videos of physical activities and meditation.

The downside is that smartphone users can’t log certain workout information in real-time, like heart rate and calories burned. On the other hand, it is possible to sync data from third-party apps or from the iPhone’s motion sensor.

Matter is the new connectivity standard for smart homes.Source: MacRumors/Reproduction

Compatibility with Matter

iOS 16.1 introduces the support for Matter, new connectivity standard for smart homes and devices. The format is compatible with different ecosystems, such as Apple’s HomeKit, Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Home.

However, to control Matter accessories using the Home app and Siri assistant, you must have a HomePod or Apple TV device acting as a home hub.

Which of these features are you looking forward to coming to the iPhone? Don’t forget to share this content with other Apple users!