iPhone 14: 8 things you can buy with a cell phone price | Cell

To better understand the cost of the device in the country, the TechTudo calculated how much work time is needed to purchase the product in Brazil. In addition, in the following lines, we have brought examples of other items that can be purchased for the same price as the simpler versions of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Check out.

iPhone 14 has a high cost in Brazil

How many months does the Brazilian need to work to buy the new iPhone 14?

According to the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad) of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the average income of Brazilian workers is R$2,713. This means that, in the country, it takes about three months to acquire the new iPhone 14, in its simplest version – considering the hypothetical situation in which the entire monthly salary would be destined for this purpose.

The working time to buy the new iPhone in Brazil is even longer when considering the current minimum wage, which is R$1,212. In this scenario, it would take just over six months to purchase the iPhone 14, completely ignoring any other individual expense. For comparison, in Switzerland it takes five and a half days of work (or 44 hours) to buy the most basic iPhone 14 – based on the European country’s minimum wage, as well as the price exercised by the Swiss Apple Store.

What can you buy with the price of the iPhone 14 in Brazil?

1. A Suzuki Burgman i motorcycle

Entry model of the Suzuki Burgam i costs practically the same as the cheaper version of the iPhone 14

With the price of the simplest iPhone 14 (128 GB) it is possible to purchase a Suzuki motorcycle model Burgman i 2022. since Burgman can travel up to 45 km on just one liter of gasoline.

It is possible to buy iPhone 13 and still have money left for Airpods Pro 2 with the price of iPhone 14

O TechTudo made a comparison between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13. In summary, the two products are still very similar, both in design (which has not changed practically anything) and in the datasheet. This means that the user experience offered by the company’s latest smartphone in the simplest model is very similar to that of the previous generation, which raises doubts about whether it is worth paying the R$7,599 charged by the company.

With the price of the iPhone 14, consumers can purchase an iPhone 13 at national retail (which can be easily found for R$4,799) and still have money left over for the purchase of the new AirPods Pro 2, announced by the brand’s online store this month. spent for R$ 2,599. In this case, there is still R$ 200 left over.

3. Dishwasher and wash and dry

Together, washer and dryer and dishwasher also cost less than the iPhone 14

With the value of the iPhone 14, consumers can purchase appliances that would bring a lot of convenience to everyday life. A dishwasher, for example, can save the user from standing in front of the kitchen sink a few hours a week. A washer and dryer also has several benefits compared to a conventional washing machine, as you don’t have to worry about hanging clothes on the line – they will come out dry, ready to iron and store.

An LG 11 KG washer and dryer costs BRL 3,988, while a Brastemp dishwasher can be purchased for BRL 3,079. Together, these two appliances cost R$ 7,077. That is, less than the cheapest iPhone 14 model.

4. Paris travel package with hotel and breakfast

Travel package to Paris with flight from Brasília, including hotel

It is possible that the reader prefers to buy experiences rather than products. Seven nights in Paris in a hotel near the Eiffel Tower can be a good choice for a vacation. O TechTudo located a travel package for BRL 7,670, which includes a flight from Brasilia, seven nights in a hotel in central Paris and a respectable breakfast – to get you through the day touring some of the most famous attractions in the world.

Used car is cheaper than iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB) costs BRL 10,499. Anyone who wants to avoid the chaos of chaotic public transport in some cities in the country can buy a used 2002 Ford Fiesta for this price.

The car is available on buy and sell websites. The model found by TechTudo it costs R$ 10,000 and the ad promises that the car is preserved, complete, overhauled and with the air conditioning working perfectly.

6. Brand new kitchen: fridge, microwave, fancy stove and Galaxy S22 (yes, all that)

You can change the main appliances in the kitchen and still have enough left over to buy a good smartphone

How about giving the kitchen a new look and still buying a high-end smartphone? This is possible with the price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max (128 GB). For R$9,729, the consumer can buy all the following products below:

A Brastemp Frost Free duplex refrigerator: R$ 2,932

Brastemp microwave 32 liters: R$ 599

Cooktop 4 induction hobs: R$ 1,699

Samsung Galaxy S22: BRL 4,499

In addition, there is still R$ 770 reais left to pay for the shipping of the above items to your home.

7. Gamer Kit: PlayStation 5 and 60 inch 4K smart TV

Smart TV 60 inches from LG and PlayStation 5 cost the same as the iPhone 14

Another option for consumers can be to boost the living room with a smart TV 60 inches 4K from LG and a PlayStation 5. The TV still has compatibility with virtual assistants Alexa (Amazon) and Google Assistant. Inside, there’s even a processor with artificial intelligence to optimize image quality along with HDR technology. The model costs R$ 3,324 at retail.

The PlayStation 5, one of the most desired consoles in the world, can be purchased for R$4,300 at retail. The main functions of the PlayStation 5 are backward compatibility with PS4 games and the possibility of transmitting images to a TV in 8K or 4K at 120Hz. The smart TV with the console cost R$7,624 together, practically the value of the cheapest iPhone 14.

High-performance gaming notebook with RTX 3060 and Galaxy S21 cost less than iPhone 14 Pro Max

Maybe you prefer to play on a premium notebook rather than a console. If this is the case, it is possible to take home the Avell A70 MOB. Product datasheet includes 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card (6GB GDDR6), 16GB RAM, 500GB NVME SSD and QHD WVA (2650×1440 pixels) 165 Hz resolution display refresh rate.

The price of the gaming notebook is R$ 8,199 on the company’s website. This means that there are still BRL 2,400 left for the purchase of a Galaxy S21, Samsung’s top-of-the-line smartphone launched last year. Together, the two devices cost the same as the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

