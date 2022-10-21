iPhone SE 2023 should repeat iPhone XR design; see image | Cell

The iPhone SE 2023 should repeat the design of the iPhone XR, which was released in 2018, according to the latest rumor released by presenter Jon Prosser. He is known for his hits when it comes to predictions from the Apple world. The influencer made a 3D prototype of what the next generation of cost-effective cell phones should look like. The launch scheduled for next year should mark the end of the physical Home button on the front of the device, to make way for a larger screen.

The fourth generation iPhone SE is expected to have a 6.1-inch screen, replacing the 4.7-inch size seen in the current edition. According to the projection, the display should cover the entire front of the device, and the notch, that top part where the selfie camera is, should still take up considerable space.

According to the mockup, based on recent rumors, the iPhone SE 2023 tends to have a glass panel on the back as well, just like the iPhone XR, released in 2018. It is expected to have the same curved design and the same internal components, however, with one of the latest new processors.

If the rumor raised by Prosser is confirmed, the 2023 iPhone SE should only have a camera on the back, contrary to the brand’s current products. The colors used by the creator are personal choices only and are not based on any recent rumors. So far, there’s no way to predict what the phone’s overall appearance will look like.

On the other hand, another rumor aired in September of this year, by Jon Prosser himself, said that the successor to the iPhone SE 2022 should remove the Touch ID from the front panel, to place it integrated into the side power button, as well as the manufacturer already does with the iPad Air.

Apple has not yet set a release date for the device, and has not even confirmed its existence.

