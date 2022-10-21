Is Galaxy S21 still worth it in 2022? Know the Pros and Cons | Cell

The Galaxy S21 cell phone continues to attract the attention of Brazilian consumers, even a year and a half after its launch. Although the Galaxy S22 has already been announced, the 2021 smartphone continues with its outstanding share. Announced for the starting price of R$ 5,999, the successor to the Galaxy S20 brought innovations in terms of design, as well as novelties in processing and photographic arrangement. Now with an adaptive refresh rate, the smartphone offers a significant experience in the quality of images, as well as recording up to 30x zoom.

Among the highlights of the phone is the discount it registers after almost two years of launch. Nicknamed the Samsung S21, the model can be found for around R$4,740 in online retail, a drop of more than R$1,000 over this period. In the following lines, see the pros and cons of the Galaxy S21.

Photo lovers will find in the Galaxy S21 a set designed to make their records. With a triple arrangement, with lenses of up to 64 MP, the phone is capable of delivering different types of clicks. See how it organizes itself:

12 MP main camera and f/1.8 aperture

12 MP ultra wide and f/2.2 aperture

64 MP telephoto lens and f/2.0 aperture

10 MP selfie and f/2.2 aperture

The variety of lenses allows you to make a series of records, whether with wide angles, closed angles or with different levels of proximity. In the field of videos, in turn, the cell phone allows recording in 8K at 24 fps. To avoid blurry movies, the manufacturer inserts a stabilization technology, focusing on good records, even in motion.

2. Resources for photos

Among the main features for photos, it is possible to highlight the hybrid zoom, which uses lens and software to capture images from a distance without losing quality. Together they can guarantee up to 30x zoom. This is a highlight compared to the iPhone 12, for example, which does not have a zoom lens.

In addition to the close-up, the ultra-wide lens’ wide angle can reach 120º. In this way, it is possible to capture images with greater coverage, an ideal tool for landscapes and even photos that must encompass a large number of people. Still in this sense, the lenses can also deliver portrait mode photos, with a blurred background.

Among other technologies, it is possible to mention Single Take, which makes multiple image and video captures with just one touch of the shutter, as well as the night mode, which allows you to take quality photos in low-light places.

3. 120 Hz screen and other display features

The Galaxy S21’s datasheet should contemplate a demanding audience as it features 6.2 inches and Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels). As with the Ultra version, the specs also include 2x Dynamic AMOLED and 120 Hz refresh rate display. Even with competitive configurations, it should be mentioned that there was a downgrade compared to the predecessor, Galaxy S20, which already had a Quad HD display.

In practice, the type of display should offer higher contrast as well as sharper colors. To accompany such features, the manufacturer reserves a generous brightness of 1,300 nits and compatibility with HDR10.

The 120 Hz screen is capable of updating the displayed images up to 120 times per second – which should help with tasks that demand more of the panel. To prevent the phone from consuming a lot of battery in this process, the automatic settings reduce the rate to lower levels in actions that demand less response.

Newly launched smartphones tend to have a higher price and, as time passes, the figures start to register discounts. In the case of the successor to the Galaxy S20, it reached the domestic market for prices starting at R$5,999. Today, it can be found for R$4,740 – a discount of R$1,259.

The fifth generation mobile internet is already a reality on Brazilian soil, even if it is still in its initial stage. Present in several regions of the country, it already moves consumers interested in acquiring devices able to browse a network up to 50 times faster than 4G. The Galaxy S21 is one of the models on the market that fits the criteria of those who want to enjoy an optimized connection.

1. 128GB Storage

Most manufacturers offer other storage possibilities. On the Galaxy S21 there is no other alternative – neither for more nor for less. This can weigh when choosing, since the specification has a limitation in this regard.

The trend observed in the market is that, more and more, phones provide more storage space. That’s why the Galaxy’s 128 GB in question can prove to be a negative point for those who like to download heavier apps or store a series of files on their smartphone.

2. No space for microSD card

Another negative aspect that can add to the topic of storage is Samsung’s option to remove the slot reserved for the microSD card. Without it, users are unable to expand the internal memory to store documents, images and extra files in general. The viable alternative would be cloud storage.

3. Plastic finish

Premium lines usually bring elaborate finishes and with glass in the composition. The S21, in turn, goes against the grain in terms of material and chooses to use plastic on the rear. The feature sticks to the most affordable model in the family, as the more expensive brothers already have a glass front.

However, the design still follows the same lines as the S21 family, with aspects such as a camera module attached to the rear. For those who like thin and light devices, this one should meet the demand, as it has compact dimensions.

One of the demands that phones seek to meet is battery life for a satisfactory time. In intermediate devices, it is possible to find options with about 5,000 mAh, a value capable of giving up to two days away from the sockets, depending on the mode of use. Different from the S21 model that only offers 4,000 mAh.

That said, the capacity chosen for the Galaxy S21 may sound disadvantageous, especially when compared to other models of the same line, which add between 4,500 and 5,000 mAh.

Galaxy S21 datasheet Specifications Galaxy S21 Launch February 2021 launch price BRL 5,999 Current price BRL 4,740 Screen 6.2 inches screen resolution Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Processor Exynos 2100 (octa-core up to 2.9 GHz) RAM memory 8 GB Storage 128 GB Memory card no Back camera triple, 64, 12 and 12 MP Frontal camera 10 MP Drums 4,000 mAh System Android 11 Dimensions and weight 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm; 168 grams Available colors violet, white, gray and pink

