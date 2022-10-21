Is this the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 design?

Having two large fans, the card would bring a design similar to the Founders edition of the RTX 4080

The GeForce RTX 4070 was not even announced by NVIDIA, but with the “cancellation” of the 12GB GeForce RTX 4080, rumors suggest that the model was canceled for even being renamed to GeForce RTX 4070. new high performance mid-range card, but with nothing official, not even leaked photos. We are talking about concept images of a supposed video card with that name.

The new design of RTX 4070 Founders would copy the dual fan layout concept, with one fan on each side of the board. This design was also used for the RTX 3070 Ti with GPU GA104but not by RTX 3070. If indeed confirmed, this may show that the RTX 4070 would need more efficient cooling, implying that a board has a tendency to reach high temperatures.

More efficient cooling system

This concept also shows a larger fan, now spanning the entire width of the card. As explained by the thermal engineer at Nvidia, the choice of larger fans for the already released RTX 4090 it was a long process and went through numerous prototypes. The main objective was to generate less noise and provide better airflow. In this case, the bigger the better.

For a model of the mid/high performance line, this rumor of what could be the RTX 4070 It is as expected or a little higher considering the RTX 3070.

Via: Videocardz Source: Moore’s Law Is Dead